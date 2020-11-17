LHC Group (LHCG) Forays into Oklahoma With New Hospice Buyout

LHC Group, Inc. LHCG recently announced its decision to acquire Tulsa, OK-based Grace Hospice of Oklahoma. The buyout is going to be the latest addition to LHC Group’s already robust hospice footprint of above 110 locations across the United States.



Notably, the transaction agreement is anticipated to get completed by Dec 1, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The company projects annualized revenues of around $12.1 million from this acquisition, with the provider still continuing to operate under the Grace Hospice name.



This transaction is likely to provide a substantial boost to the company’s hospice business line.

More on the News

LHC Group — a leading national provider of in-home healthcare and hospice services — is likely to reap benefits of the goodwill earned by Grace Hospice over the years by offering high-quality hospice care to patients and families in Tulsa and throughout the region.



Moreover, this is an excellent opportunity for LHC Group to extend its hospice service line and make its foray into the state of Oklahoma.





It is important to mention here that the company intends to eventually build home health services in the Tulsa market, which will be in line with its continued growth strategy of co-locating other in-home healthcare services in communities and markets where necessary, while meeting developed, sensible benchmarks.

Notable Developments

On Oct 1, 2020, the company finalized a joint venture (JV) with University Health Care System to bolster home health and hospice services in Georgia and South Carolina. The company expects this JV to account for almost $8.3 million in incremental annualized revenues. In the same month, the company finalized a JV with Northeast Georgia Health System in order to share ownership of SunCrest Home Health in Gainesville, GA.



On Nov 1, 2020, LHC Group finalized an expansion of JV with CHRISTUS Health via an agreement of adding a hospice provider in San Marcos, TX. The company anticipates this JV to generate almost $2.1 million in incremental annualized revenues.

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have surged 61.9% in a year’s time, compared with the industry’s rally of 30.7%.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space include Cardinal Health Inc. CAH, Align Technology, Inc. ALGN and Patterson Companies Inc. PDCO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Cardinal Health has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 5.4%.



Align Technology has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 18.3%.



Patterson Companies has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 8.9%.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.