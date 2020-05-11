LHC Group (LHCG) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1

LHC Group Holdings’ LHCG first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 75 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 8.7%. However, the bottom line fell 23.5% year over year.



Revenues in Detail



The company reported net service revenues of $512.9 million in the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. Also, the top line improved 2% on a year-over-year basis.



Q1 Highlights



In the quarter under review, total organic growth in home health admissions was 7.1% year over year, while organic growth in hospice admissions advanced 0.2%.Home health service revenues came in at $367.8 million, up 1.3% year over year, whereas hospice services totaled $60.5 million, up 17%.

On Jan 1, 2020, LHC Group completed the acquisition of eight home health and hospice providers in three states, all of which were hospital joint ventures. These acquisitions account for almost $23.8 million in annualized revenues.

LHC Group Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

LHC Group Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | LHC Group Inc Quote

Margin



Gross profit in the quarter totaled $191.7 million, up 5.5%. Gross margin in the reported quarter was 37.4%, up 124 basis points (bps).



Operating profit came in at $33.8 million, down 7.1%. Operating margin was 6.6%, down 65 bps.



2020 Guidance

Due to the uncertainty regarding the impact and disruption caused by COVID-19, the company has withdrawn its 2020 guidance.



Wrapping Up



LHC Group exited the first quarter on a strong note. The company continues to gain from home health services and hospice admissions, which rose year over year in the reported quarter. Increase in the topline also instills optimism. LHC Group is also anticipated to gain from joint ventures. Expansion is gross margin is encouraging.

However, a highly competitive home healthcare market adds to the woes. The company also witnessed contraction in operating margin in the quarter under review.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

LHC Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Aphria Inc. APHA, Biogen Inc. BIIB and Eli Lilly and Company LLY.

Aphria reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS of 2 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. Net revenues of $64.4 million outpaced the consensus estimate by 14.6%. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Biogen currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of $9.14, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.1%. Revenues of $3.53 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 3.2%.

Eli Lilly delivered first-quarter 2020 EPS of $1.75, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. Revenues of $145.3 million surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.3%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.