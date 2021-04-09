LHC Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LHCG

In trading on Friday, shares of LHC Group Inc (Symbol: LHCG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $202.41, changing hands as high as $205.04 per share. LHC Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LHCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LHCG's low point in its 52 week range is $119.21 per share, with $236.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $203.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.