LH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $166.15, changing hands as low as $163.40 per share. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LH's low point in its 52 week range is $98.02 per share, with $196.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $164.55. The LH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

