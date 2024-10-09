LH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $214.83, changing hands as high as $215.49 per share. Labcorp Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LH's low point in its 52 week range is $191.97 per share, with $238.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $215.91. The LH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

