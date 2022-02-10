LH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $283.95, changing hands as high as $287.90 per share. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LH's low point in its 52 week range is $228.01 per share, with $317.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $287.36. The LH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

