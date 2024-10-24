LH Beats on Q3 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance Midpoint, Stock Gains

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH, or Labcorp, reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.50 in the third quarter of 2024. The figure rose 3.6% from the year-ago level.

The adjusted figure excludes the impact of certain amortization expenses and restructuring charges, among others. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%.

On a GAAP basis, EPS in the third quarter was $2.00, up 5.2% year over year.

Following the earnings announcement, LH stock improved 3% at the pre-market trading today.

Labcorp’s Q3 Revenues

Revenues in the quarter under review rose 7.2% year over year to $3.28 billion. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%.

The increase was due to organic revenues of 4.2% and acquisitions, net of divestitures, of 3.1%, and a foreign currency translation gain of 0.1%. The 4.2% increase in organic revenues was driven by a 4.8% rise in the company's organic Base Business, partially offset by a 0.6% decline in PCR testing (COVID-19 Testing).

Labcorp’s Segments in Detail

The company currently operates under two segments — Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services (comprised of its Central Laboratories and Early Development Research Laboratories).

For the third quarter, Diagnostics Laboratories reported revenues of $2.55 billion, reflecting an 8.9% improvement year over year.

On an organic basis, revenues were up 5%, driven by a 5.7% increase in the Base Business, partially offset by a 0.7% decline in COVID-19 testing. The company’s total volumes (measured by requisitions) increased 5.1%, as acquisition volumes contributed 2.8% and organic volumes rose 2.2%.

Biopharma Laboratory Services revenues rose 2.6% to $737.7 million in the third quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 2% and a foreign currency translation gain of 0.6%.

Margins

The gross margin contracted 29 basis points (bps) to 27.6% in the third quarter due to a 7.8% rise in the cost of revenues.

The adjusted operating income improved 3.1% year over year to $335.8 million. However, the adjusted operating margin contracted 42 bps year over year to 10.2%. This was due to an 8.2% rise in SG&A expenses ($568.6 million).

Labcorp’s Cash Position

Labcorp exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.52 billion compared with $265.1 million at the end of the second quarter. Long-term debt (excluding the current portion) totaled $5.35 billion, up 75.4% from the second quarter’s figure.

Cumulative cash inflow from operating activities at the end of the third quarter was $808.6 million compared with $622.7 million in the year-ago period.

Labcorp’s 2024 View

The company updated its 2024 guidance.

Total revenues for 2024 are expected to grow in the range of 6.6-7.3% (earlier 6.4-7.4%). Diagnostics Laboratories revenues are expected to increase in the range of 7.2-7.8% (previously 6.9-7.9%). Total Biopharma Laboratory Services revenues are expected to rise in the range of 4.7-5.6% (from the earlier 3.7-5%) in 2024. Each of the revised revenue ranges indicates higher midpoint compared to the previous expectations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year revenues is pegged at $12.96 billion.

LH expects full-year adjusted EPS to be in the band of $14.30-$14.70 (previously $14.30-$14.90). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $14.55.

The company expects 2024 free cash flow from continued operations to be in the range of $0.85-$0.98 billion (earlier $0.85-$1.00 billion).

Our Take

Labcorp exited third-quarter 2024 with better-than-expected results, with both earnings and revenues beating their respective estimates. The company expanded its leadership in specialty testing, and also bolstered its position with customers through acquisitions and innovative digital and data solutions. However, the contraction of both margins in the quarter is highly discouraging.

Furthermore, LH was involved in various strategic acquisitions in the quarter, which include an agreement to acquire select operating assets of Ballad Health's outreach lab services and assets of Lab Works — an independent clinical laboratory located in Alabama. Also, the company entered into a strategic collaboration with Naples Comprehensive Healthcare in Southwest Florida. The company continued to make strides in science, technology and innovation, including the launch of a new Order Tracker Experience for Diagnostics customers. It expanded OnDemand offerings with additional consumer-initiated tests. Additionally, Labcorp expanded its women's health solutions.

However, escalating costs and expenses leading to contraction of both margins in the quarter are highly concerning.

LH’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Labcorp currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, Veracyte VCYT and HealthEquity HQY .

Phibro Animal Health reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $273.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%. PAHC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC’s fiscal 2025 earnings are expected to surge 31.9% compared with the industry’s 11.6%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 4.1%.

Veracyte, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, posted second-quarter 2024 earnings of 30 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 3 cents. Revenues of $114.4 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14%.

VCYT has an estimated earnings growth rate of 115.7% for 2024 compared with the industry’s 13.7%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 328.4%.

HealthEquity, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.9%. Revenues of $299.9 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.4%.

HQY has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 28.2% compared with the industry’s 13.4%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.8%.

