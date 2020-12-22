LGVW Stock: 15 Things to Know About Longview Capital and the Butterfly SPAC Merger

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Longview Capital (NYSE:LGVW) stock is on the move Tuesday after announcing plans for a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with Butterfly Network.

Here’s what investors need to know about LGVW’s plans to merge with Butterfly Network.

The SPAC merger will have Butterfly Network going public by becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Longview Capital.

Following this, Longview Capital will change its name to Butterfly Network.

This will also have shares of LGVW stock changing to the BFLY stock ticker.

The deal implies an enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion for the Butterfly Network.

It’s also worth noting that the SPAC merger will give Butterfly Network $589 million in gross proceeds.

That includes $414 million in cash held in trust by Longview Capital.

The remaining $175 million comes from a private investment in public equity (PIPE).

This will result in the combined company having $584 million in cash on its balance sheet at closing.

Butterfly Network and Longview Capital are expecting the deal to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Butterfly Network is a medical device company that focuses on the creation of ultrasound equipment.

The company’s leading product is the Butterfly iQ, which is the first “handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system.”

This device is available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and several other European countries.

Butterfly Network was founded in 2011 by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg.

When the SPAC merger is complete, Rothberg will act as the chairman of the combined company’s Board of Directors.

Current Butterfly Network CEO Laurent Faracci will continue to lead the company once the deal is complete.

LGVW stock was up 20.4% as of Tuesday morning.

