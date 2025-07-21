$LGVN stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LGVN stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,826,036 of trading volume.

$LGVN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LGVN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LGVN stock page ):

$LGVN insiders have traded $LGVN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROCK SOFFER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,000 shares for an estimated $29,390 .

. JOSHUA HARE (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 5,250 shares for an estimated $7,367

$LGVN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $LGVN stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LGVN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LGVN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

