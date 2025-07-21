$LGVN stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LGVN stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,826,036 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LGVN (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LGVN stock page):
$LGVN Insider Trading Activity
$LGVN insiders have traded $LGVN stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROCK SOFFER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,000 shares for an estimated $29,390.
- JOSHUA HARE (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 5,250 shares for an estimated $7,367
$LGVN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $LGVN stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 54,251 shares (+5355.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,089
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 20,493 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,764
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 16,293 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,254
- R SQUARED LTD added 15,140 shares (+160.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,467
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 11,681 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,105
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,126 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,045
- SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. removed 7,000 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,850
$LGVN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LGVN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025
