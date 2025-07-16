Stocks
LGND

$LGND stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 16, 2025 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$LGND stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,432,915 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $LGND (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LGND stock page):

$LGND Insider Trading Activity

$LGND insiders have traded $LGND stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TODD C DAVIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 9,510 shares for an estimated $1,000,456 and 0 sales.
  • OCTAVIO ESPINOZA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $156,090 and 1 sale selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $575,148.
  • ANDREW REARDON (CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $218,312.
  • JOHN W KOZARICH sold 934 shares for an estimated $116,750

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $LGND stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LGND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LGND in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025
  • Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LGND, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LGND forecast page.

$LGND Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LGND recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LGND in the last 6 months, with a median target of $144.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Trevor Allred from Oppenheimer set a target price of $145.0 on 05/09/2025
  • Annabel Samimy from Stifel set a target price of $143.0 on 04/10/2025

You can track data on $LGND on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

LGND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.