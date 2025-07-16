$LGND stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LGND stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,432,915 of trading volume.

$LGND Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LGND (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LGND stock page ):

$LGND insiders have traded $LGND stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD C DAVIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 9,510 shares for an estimated $1,000,456 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. OCTAVIO ESPINOZA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $156,090 and 1 sale selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $575,148 .

and 1 sale selling 5,000 shares for an estimated . ANDREW REARDON (CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $218,312 .

. JOHN W KOZARICH sold 934 shares for an estimated $116,750

$LGND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $LGND stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LGND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LGND in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

$LGND Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LGND recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LGND in the last 6 months, with a median target of $144.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Trevor Allred from Oppenheimer set a target price of $145.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Annabel Samimy from Stifel set a target price of $143.0 on 04/10/2025

