$LGMK stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LGMK stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,316,296 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LGMK:
$LGMK Insider Trading Activity
$LGMK insiders have traded $LGMK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGMK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT CORP. WINVEST has made 2 purchases buying 3,128,507 shares for an estimated $271,654 and 0 sales.
$LGMK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $LGMK stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP added 120,009 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,013
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 47,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,500
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 22,722 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,083
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 22,509 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,763
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 18,939 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,408
- BAADER BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT removed 18,691 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,036
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 16,579 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,868
$LGMK Government Contracts
We have seen $714,838 of award payments to $LGMK over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MEDICAL SAFETY ALERTS: $222,313
- GUARDIAN ALERT PLUS: $134,675
- GUARDIAN ALERT - CLEVELAND VAMC: $134,675
- GUARDIAN ALERT PLUS: $134,675
- MEDICAL SAFETY ALERTS: $88,500
