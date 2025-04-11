Stocks
LGMK

$LGMK stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 11, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$LGMK stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,316,296 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $LGMK:

$LGMK Insider Trading Activity

$LGMK insiders have traded $LGMK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGMK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT CORP. WINVEST has made 2 purchases buying 3,128,507 shares for an estimated $271,654 and 0 sales.

$LGMK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $LGMK stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LGMK Government Contracts

We have seen $714,838 of award payments to $LGMK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

