$LGMK stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LGMK stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,316,296 of trading volume.

$LGMK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LGMK:

$LGMK insiders have traded $LGMK stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGMK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT CORP. WINVEST has made 2 purchases buying 3,128,507 shares for an estimated $271,654 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGMK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $LGMK stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LGMK Government Contracts

We have seen $714,838 of award payments to $LGMK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

You can track data on $LGMK on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.