$LGL Earnings Preview: Recent $LGL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$LGL ($LGL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $505,000 and earnings of $0.06 per share.
$LGL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $LGL stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL added 67,252 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $401,494
- BARD ASSOCIATES INC added 8,098 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,345
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 5,900 shares (-3.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,223
- CALDWELL SUTTER CAPITAL, INC. removed 3,256 shares (-3.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,438
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,225 shares (-3.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,253
- UBS GROUP AG removed 745 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,447
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 502 shares (+0.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,996
