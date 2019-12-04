LGIH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.04, changing hands as high as $72.25 per share. LGI Homes, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LGIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LGIH's low point in its 52 week range is $40.2932 per share, with $88.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.12.

