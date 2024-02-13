LGIH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.43, changing hands as low as $119.08 per share. LGI Homes, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LGIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LGIH's low point in its 52 week range is $84.155 per share, with $141.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.50.
