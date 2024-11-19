LGI Limited’s Strategic Growth in Clean Energy

LGI LTD (AU:LGI) has released an update.

LGI Limited continues to thrive at the intersection of waste management and clean energy, reporting robust financial results driven by diverse revenue streams like carbon credits and electricity generation. The company is capitalizing on growing opportunities in renewable energy, particularly with its innovative battery technology that supports dispatchable power solutions. With a focus on expanding its customer base and aligning with government policies, LGI is well-positioned for future growth in the renewable energy sector.

