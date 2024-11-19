News & Insights

LGI Limited’s Confidential Investor Information Release

November 19, 2024 — 08:40 pm EST

LGI LTD (AU:LGI) has released an update.

LGI Limited has released a document providing summary information about the company, aimed at professional and sophisticated investors. This confidential document outlines the company’s position and the risks associated with potential investments but does not serve as an offer or solicitation for securities. Investors are advised to consider their financial situation and seek independent advice before making any investment decisions.

