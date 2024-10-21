News & Insights

LGI Limited Director Adjusts Shareholding Amid Strategic Shifts

October 21, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

LGI LTD (AU:LGI) has released an update.

LGI Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of director Adam James Bloomer, who disposed of 25,000 shares through an off-market trade. Following this transaction, Bloomer holds 16,568,232 fully paid ordinary shares indirectly via Blakin Technologies Pty Ltd. This move highlights potential strategic shifts in the company’s leadership interests.

