LGI Limited Director Adjusts Shareholding Amid Strategic Shifts

LGI Limited has announced a change in the shareholding of director Adam James Bloomer, who disposed of 25,000 shares through an off-market trade. Following this transaction, Bloomer holds 16,568,232 fully paid ordinary shares indirectly via Blakin Technologies Pty Ltd. This move highlights potential strategic shifts in the company’s leadership interests.

