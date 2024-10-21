LGI Limited Announces 2024 AGM with Hybrid Access

LGI LTD (AU:LGI) has released an update.

LGI Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 20, 2024, in Brisbane and via virtual meeting technology. This hybrid format allows shareholders to participate either in person or online, making it accessible for a broader audience. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to engage with the company’s developments and future strategies.

