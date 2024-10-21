News & Insights

Stocks

LGI Limited Announces 2024 AGM with Hybrid Access

October 21, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LGI LTD (AU:LGI) has released an update.

LGI Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 20, 2024, in Brisbane and via virtual meeting technology. This hybrid format allows shareholders to participate either in person or online, making it accessible for a broader audience. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to engage with the company’s developments and future strategies.

For further insights into AU:LGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.