LGI Homes Unveils Lake Gallagher Estates Community in Dover, FL

LGI Homes LGIH announced the opening of Lake Gallagher Estates, a new community in Dover, FL. This community features an exclusive selection of 26 spacious, upgraded homes in Hillsborough County.

Every home at Lake Gallagher Estates is situated on an expansive lot, with each lot covering at least three-fourths of an acre, thereby offering abundant space for outdoor living and activities. The majority of the homesites are aligned along the private community lake.

Located conveniently near FL-574, residents will benefit from easy access to numerous shopping centers, a wide range of dining options, and top-rated schools, rendering it a perfect option for families desiring both privacy and daily accessibility. Dover District Park, which is just half a mile away, offers a pleasant outdoor space for families, featuring a lake, playground, picnic spots, walking paths, and athletic facilities.

All homes at Lake Gallagher Estates feature LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus package, a meticulously curated collection of high-end finishes and upgrades.

LGIH: In a Snapshot

LGIH’s opening of Lake Gallagher Estates community highlights its commitment to addressing housing demands in Florida. The amenities provided at this community are likely to appeal buyers and encourage them to purchase homes.

This Woodlands, TX-based company is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes across 36 markets in 21 states through an innovative and systematic approach.

