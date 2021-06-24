LGI Homes Teams up with Modsy on Immersive Web Experiences

Residential home-builder LGI Homes (LGIH) has teamed up with Modsy to introduce innovative web experiences to LGIHomes.com. Modsy is an online interior design company.

The two companies have introduced immersive user interactions, called 360° Looks, which enable users to walk through an LGI floor plan virtually. Along with home layouts, these experiences also highlight the upgrades LGI has included in its CompleteHome and CompleteHome Plus packages.

LGI Homes Chief Marketing Officer Rachel Eaton said, “We are excited to introduce our new collaboration with Modsy which enables us to continue to deliver on our goal of providing an industry-leading user experience throughout every stage of our buyer’s journey.” (See LGI Homes stock chart on TipRanks)

Eaton added, “We have worked closely with Modsy to design these new 360° Looks with styles that are curated with our specific buyer demographics and market preferences in mind.”

Recently, after LGI’s Q1 earnings call, Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and increased the price target to $155 from $135. After updated guidance, the analyst maintained his 10.3k closing estimate for 2021.

Based on 1 Buy, 2 Holds, and 1 Sell, consensus on the Street is a Hold. The average LGI Homes analyst price target of $168.33 implies 9.4% upside potential. Shares have gained 78.8% over the past year.

Related News:

Duck Creek Technologies Adds Futran Solutions to its Partner Ecosystem

Delta Air Lines to Hire 1,000 Pilots, Other Airlines to Follow Suit – Report

Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Imburse

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.