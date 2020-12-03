LGI Homes November Home Closings Up 28.3%

Markets
(RTTNews) - LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) announced 960 home closings in November 2020, up from 748 home closings in November 2019, representing year-over-year growth of 28.3%.

In addition, the company ended the first eleven months of 2020 with 7,709 home closings, a 16.1% increase over 6,638 home closings last year.

The company updated its full year closings guidance to reflect expectation of closing between 8,800 and 9,200 homes in 2020.

The updated guidance assumes that general economic conditions, including interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2020 are similar to those experienced so far in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company said.

