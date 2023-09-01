LGI Homes (LGIH) Unveils New Six-Home Community in Texas

LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH recently marked its entry into the rapidly growing town of Greenville, TX, announcing the opening of its newest community — Delano Estates. The community, presently under construction, will comprise six popular and spacious one- and two-story floor plans and offer homebuyers access to several nearby amenities. The affordability of the homes and exclusive features are likely to attract potential homebuyers, making LGIH’s move a strategic fit.



The size of homes in the company’s newest community will range from 1,175 square feet with three bedrooms to slightly more than 2,500 square feet with five bedrooms. The pricing of the homes starts from the $260s with move-in ready, upgraded homes available now.



These spacious homes will be equipped with the LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. The interior upgrades will include a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding detail and luxury vinyl plank flooring, to name a few. Two attached car garages with an installed Wi-Fi-enabled door will be an added feature.



Further, with a variety of employers, highly rated schools and local conveniences located nearby, Delano Estates seems an attractive buy for future homeowners. Surrounded by ample open green space, they can also enjoy access to several neighborhood amenities, including a park with two playgrounds and a covered picnic pavilion with barbecue grills.



Per Stacy Conley, VP of Sales for LGI Homes, “We are excited to debut our newest community in the rapidly growing town of Greenville. Delano Estates offers high-quality, affordable living in a vibrant community that prioritizes safety, comfort and convenience.”



Recently, LGIH announced the opening of a new community, Velare, at Twelve Bridges in Lincoln. Homes here will start from the mid-$450s and come with the high-end finishes of LGIH’s popular CompleteHome™ package. The community is located in close proximity to exceptional schools, major employers and medical care.



This Woodlands, TX-based company is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, engaged in the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states through an innovative and systematic approach. Notably, the company has closed more than 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003.



The increase in demand for new-age real estate developments and the company’s continued efforts to reduce the cost of homeownership through a combination of mortgage buy-down programs and other sales incentives are likely to drive its sales volume in the upcoming period.



Analysts seem bullish on this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has been revised 3.8% upward over the past month to $8.14.



Shares of the company have gained 32.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 24.0%.



