LGI Homes (LGIH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.94, changing hands as high as $96.01 per share. LGI Homes, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LGIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LGIH's low point in its 52 week range is $71.73 per share, with $150.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.27.
