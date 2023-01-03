LGI Homes (LGIH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.94, changing hands as high as $96.01 per share. LGI Homes, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LGIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LGIH's low point in its 52 week range is $71.73 per share, with $150.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.27.

