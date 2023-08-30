LGI Homes (LGIH) Price Target Increased by 9.32% to 131.58

The average one-year price target for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been revised to 131.58 / share. This is an increase of 9.32% from the prior estimate of 120.36 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 97.97 to a high of 168.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.90% from the latest reported closing price of 119.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in LGI Homes. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGIH is 0.32%, a decrease of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 23,766K shares. The put/call ratio of LGIH is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,451K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 11.46% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,347K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing a decrease of 13.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 1.10% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 988K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGIH by 1.99% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 900K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 797K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LGI Homes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.