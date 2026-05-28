Is LGI Homes (LGIH) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is LGI Homes (LGIH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

LGI Homes is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 88 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LGI Homes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LGIH's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LGIH has gained about 15.4% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 13.7%. This means that LGI Homes is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

TSS Inc. (TSSI) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 77.4%.

The consensus estimate for TSS Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 88.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, LGI Homes is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #211 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.7% so far this year, so LGIH is performing better in this area.

TSS Inc., however, belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #71. The industry has moved +39% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on LGI Homes and TSS Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TSS Inc. (TSSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.