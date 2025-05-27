LGI Homes Launches Upgraded CompleteHome Plus™ Package with New Floor Plans in Palm Bay, Florida

LGI Homes launches CompleteHome Plus™ package in Palm Bay, featuring new floor plans with upgraded finishes and smart home enhancements.

Quiver AI Summary

LGI Homes, Inc. has launched its upgraded CompleteHome Plus™ package in Palm Bay, Florida, featuring three new floor plans that focus on style, comfort, and value. The new floor plans include The Jensen, a 3-bedroom home; The Greenfield, a 4-bedroom layout ideal for entertaining; and The Key West, a spacious 5-bedroom family home. Each home comes with premium upgrades like modern kitchen appliances, luxury vinyl flooring, and smart home technologies. Prices for these new homes start in the low-$400s. Palm Bay offers a range of nearby amenities, including parks and beaches, appealing to families and individuals looking for a balanced lifestyle. LGI Homes is recognized for its quality construction and innovative approach to homebuilding across the U.S.

Potential Positives

LGI Homes is enhancing its product offerings with the launch of the CompleteHome Plus™ package, now featuring three new floor plans tailored to appeal to various homebuyer needs.

The upgraded package includes modern finishes and smart home enhancements, likely increasing buyer interest and perceived value in a competitive housing market.

Strategically located in the desirable Palm Bay area, the new homes provide convenient access to local amenities and recreational opportunities, which could attract more potential buyers.

LGI Homes continues to demonstrate its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, as evidenced by its recognition on Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies and recent workplace awards.

Potential Negatives

While the introduction of the CompleteHome Plus™ package and new floor plans is presented positively, there is no mention of how these upgrades compare to competitors, which could imply a lack of competitive differentiation.

The price point starting in the low-$400s could be perceived as high in comparison to similar offerings in the region, raising concerns about affordability for prospective homeowners in Palm Bay.

There is no discussion of potential challenges or risks associated with the launch, such as market demand fluctuations or operational issues, which could affect the success of the new offerings.

FAQ

What is the CompleteHome Plus™ package?

The CompleteHome Plus™ package features upgraded finishes and modern conveniences designed to enhance both functionality and aesthetics in LGI Homes.

What new floor plans are introduced in Palm Bay?

LGI Homes introduced three new floor plans: The Jensen, The Greenfield, and The Key West, catering to different family needs and sizes.

What amenities are near the new LGI Homes community?

The community offers access to the Brevard Zoo, Palm Bay Aquatics Center, Bill Madden Park, and nearby beaches for entertainment and recreation.

What is the starting price for the new floor plans?

The new CompleteHome Plus™ floor plans start in the low-$400s, making them an attractive option for prospective homeowners.

How can I schedule a tour of the new homes?

To schedule a tour, you can call 844-833-7026 ext. 953 or visit LGIHomes.com/PalmBay for more information.

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



PALM BAY, Fla., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the debut of its upgraded



CompleteHome Plus



™ package in



Palm Bay



, Florida. This enhanced upgrade package is now available with three brand-new floor plans, offering prospective homeowners elevated style, comfort, and value in one of the Space Coast’s most desirable locations.





“We are excited to introduce our CompleteHome Plus™ package to Palm Bay with the addition of three new floor plans,” said Bosco Marchena, Vice President of Sales for LGI Homes. “Each home is thoughtfully designed with upgraded finishes and modern conveniences that deliver exceptional quality at a competitive price.”







About the New Floor Plans:











The Jensen:



3 Bed, 2 Bath, 3-Car Garage | 1,902 sq. ft.





A spacious single-story home featuring a three-car garage, covered back patio, dedicated dining room, and dual walk-in closets in the primary suite.







3 Bed, 2 Bath, 3-Car Garage | 1,902 sq. ft.





The Greenfield:



4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2-Car Garage | 2,225 sq. ft.





Ideal for entertaining, this layout includes an expansive covered patio, large kitchen island, walk-in pantry, open dining room, and a versatile flex room.







4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2-Car Garage | 2,225 sq. ft.





The Key West:



5 Bed, 3 Bath, 3-Car Garage | 2,414 sq. ft.





Designed with families in mind, this open-concept floor plan offers generous living space across five bedrooms, an extended covered back patio, and a three-car garage.







5 Bed, 3 Bath, 3-Car Garage | 2,414 sq. ft.







CompleteHome Plus™ Package Highlights:







Each home includes premium upgrades grouped for enhanced functionality and aesthetics:









Exterior Features:







Professional front yard landscaping





Stone exterior accents





Covered outdoor living areas





Full-lite front doors





Designer coach lights

















Kitchen Upgrades:







Stainless steel Whirlpool® side-by-side refrigerator with ice maker





Subway tile backsplash





Gorgeous quartz countertops





42" white wood cabinetry with crown moulding





Undermount kitchen sink





Matte black cabinet hardware





















Interior Features:











Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas and primary bedrooms





Coordinating matte black door hardware by Kwikset®





Thoughtfully designed storage solutions

















Bathrooms:







Designer fixtures and finishes that complement the modern aesthetic





Quartz countertops





Sleek, framed mirrors

















Smart Home Enhancements:







Honeywell® Wi-Fi-enabled programmable thermostat





LiftMaster® Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener

















Homeowners will enjoy having a variety of entertainment options throughout the Space Coast. Nearby local amenities include the Brevard Zoo, Palm Bay Aquatics Center, Bill Madden Park and many beaches. With both entertainment and natural beauty close by, these homes provide the ideal balance of comfort and lifestyle.





The new



CompleteHome Plus



™ floor plans start in the low-$400s. For more information or to schedule a tour call 844-833-7026 ext. 953 or visit



LGIHomes.com/PalmBay



.







About LGI Homes







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.







MEDIA CONTACT:







Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb0a4d5a-dcd5-4b77-9538-66666fdbaf11





