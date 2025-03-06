LGI Homes Launches Terrata Homes Sales at Stoneridge Hills Community in Rock Hill, SC

LGI Homes announces Terrata Homes' launch at Stoneridge Hills, offering modern, luxury homes near Charlotte with extensive amenities.

LGI Homes, Inc. has announced that its luxury brand, Terrata Homes, is now selling homes in Stoneridge Hills, a new master-planned community in Rock Hill, South Carolina. This community offers homebuyers a selection of three- and four-bedroom homes with modern designs and upgraded features, located conveniently near the I-77 corridor for easy access to Charlotte, North Carolina. The neighborhood includes a variety of amenities such as pickleball courts, playgrounds, and a dog park, with nearby access to schools, dining, and entertainment. Homes start in the low-$500s and showcase open-concept floor plans with high-quality finishes and energy-efficient features. Interested buyers can get more information by contacting LGI Homes or visiting their website.

Potential Positives

LGI Homes has launched its luxury brand, Terrata Homes, in a new master-planned community, Stoneridge Hills, enhancing its market presence and brand diversification.

The community is strategically located near the I-77 corridor, providing easy access to Charlotte, North Carolina, potentially attracting a larger pool of homebuyers.

Stoneridge Hills offers a variety of family-friendly amenities, which may enhance the appeal of its homes and contribute to a higher quality of life for residents.

The homes feature modern designs and energy-efficient upgrades, aligning with current consumer preferences for sustainability and contemporary living spaces.

Potential Negatives

New homes starting in the low-$500s may limit potential buyers due to affordability concerns in a rising interest rate environment.

Despite the emphasis on community amenities, the press release does not address any competition from other housing developments in the area, potentially downplaying challenges in attracting buyers.

Limited details on the sales performance or demand for homes in Stoneridge Hills might raise questions about the project's viability and market acceptance.

FAQ

What is Terrata Homes launching in Rock Hill, SC?

Terrata Homes is now selling homes at Stoneridge Hills, a new master-planned community in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

What types of homes are available at Stoneridge Hills?

Stoneridge Hills offers a selection of three- and four-bedroom homes with modern designs and upgrades.

What amenities does Stoneridge Hills offer residents?

Residents can enjoy pickleball courts, a playground, a dog park, and a private park with a picnic area.

How much do new homes at Stoneridge Hills start?

New homes at Stoneridge Hills start in the low-$500s.

How can I learn more about Stoneridge Hills?

Interested buyers can call (855) 628-1338 ext 176 or visit TerrataHomes.com/StoneridgeHills for more information.

Full Release



ROCK HILL, S.C., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes



, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce that its luxury brand,



Terrata Homes



, is now selling homes at Stoneridge Hills, a new master-planned community in Rock Hill, South Carolina. This exceptional community provides homebuyers with a variety of well-crafted homes, all featuring modern designs and upgrades, all conveniently situated near the I-77 corridor, providing easy access to Charlotte, North Carolina.





“Stoneridge Hills provides unwavering quality and craftsmanship at an unbeatable value,” stated Chris Cositore, Vice President of Sales for South Carolina. “Stoneridge Hills is conveniently located just outside of Charlotte in the beautiful city of Rock Hill, where the peacefulness of suburbia and the amenities of the city meet,” stated Cositore.





Residents of



Stoneridge Hills



will enjoy a wide range of amenities designed to enhance their lifestyle. These include well-maintained pickleball and bocce ball courts, inviting cornhole stations, a spacious children’s playground, a dog park, and a private neighborhood park with a picnic area. The neighborhood also boasts access to exceptional schools, excellent dining and shopping options, and various entertainment venues, all within a short distance.





Terrata Homes at Stoneridge Hills offers a selection of three- and four-bedroom homes, each showcasing Terrata Homes' thoughtfully curated upgrade package. With spacious, open-concept floor plans, these homes are perfect for modern living and include desirable features such as stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, cabinetry with crown molding, and energy-efficient features like double-pane windows and programmable thermostats. Additionally, these luxurious homes offer flexible spaces, including game rooms, flex rooms, large laundry rooms, mudrooms and covered outdoor living areas.





New homes at Stoneridge Hills start in the low-$500s. For more information, or to schedule a tour of this incredible neighborhood, interested homebuyers can call (855) 628-1338 ext 176 or visit



TerrataHomes.com/StoneridgeHills



.







About LGI Homes, Inc.







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com



.







MEDIA CONTACT:







Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5501cad2-1541-4c19-8401-d3b311eded05





