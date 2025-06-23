LGI Homes Launches Sunsational Summer Savings National Sales Event Offering Limited-Time Incentives on Move-In Ready Homes

LGI Homes announces the Sunsational Summer Savings event, offering limited-time incentives on select move-in ready homes nationwide.

Quiver AI Summary

LGI Homes, Inc. and its luxury brand, Terrata Homes, have announced the launch of the Sunsational Summer Savings national sales event, running from now until August 10th, 2025. This event offers limited-time incentives on a selection of move-in ready homes across various communities in the U.S., aiming to make homeownership more attainable for families. The event features special pricing, interest rate incentives, and builder-paid closing costs for buyers, whether they are first-time homeowners or looking to upgrade. Rachel Eaton, LGI Homes' Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized the opportunity for buyers to benefit from exceptional value and quality construction during this limited-time event. Interested customers can find more details on the LGI Homes and Terrata Homes websites.

Potential Positives

LGI Homes is launching the Sunsational Summer Savings national sales event, providing limited-time incentives that make homeownership more attainable for families.

The event features exclusive savings, interest rate incentives, and builder-paid closing costs on select move-in ready homes, catering to both first-time and move-up homebuyers.

LGI Homes has been recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies, highlighting its significant growth and successful business model in the homebuilding industry.

The company has received accolades for quality construction and customer service, including being named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies and earning Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award.

Potential Negatives

This press release highlights a national sales event, which may indicate the company is facing significant competition or challenges in selling inventory, requiring incentives to attract buyers.

The emphasis on limited-time offers and quick action may suggest that the company anticipates a decrease in demand or an overabundance of inventory after the promotional period.

The mention of "exclusive interest rate incentives" could imply that the company is trying to mitigate higher borrowing costs for buyers, hinting at potential financial strain on consumers in the housing market.

FAQ

What is the Sunsational Summer Savings event?

The Sunsational Summer Savings event offers limited-time incentives on move-in ready homes across the country from LGI Homes and Terrata Homes.

When does the Sunsational Summer Savings event take place?

The event runs from now through August 10, 2025.

What types of incentives are offered during this event?

Incentives include exclusive interest rate offers, builder-paid closing costs, and special pricing on select homes.

Who can benefit from the Sunsational Summer Savings event?

The event is ideal for first-time homebuyers and move-up buyers seeking high-quality homes in premier communities.

How can customers learn more about available homes?

Interested customers can visit www.LGIHomes.com or www.TerrataHomes.com for information and to schedule a tour.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) and its luxury brand, Terrata Homes, are excited to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Sunsational Summer Savings national sales event, offering limited-time incentives on beautiful, move-in ready homes across the country.





Taking place now through August 10



th



, prospective homebuyers will have access to exclusive savings on select inventory homes in premier communities nationwide. Whether it’s a first-time homebuyer looking for value or a move-up buyer seeking a high-end home in a scenic setting, this event provides the perfect opportunity to make a move before Summer’s end.





“This event is all about making homeownership even more attainable for families this season,” said Rachel Eaton, Chief Marketing Officer of LGI Homes. “With strong demand and limited inventory across many markets, our Sunsational Summer Savings event allows buyers to take advantage of exceptional value, quick move-in timelines, and the quality construction we’re known for. We’re thrilled to help more families achieve the dream of homeownership this Summer.”





The Sunsational Summer Savings event includes special pricing and incentives that vary by community. During this event, customers can take advantage of exclusive interest rate incentives, builder-paid closing costs, and pricing incentives on select, move-in ready homes. Buyers are encouraged to act quickly, as incentives are available for a limited time and only while supplies last. Interested customers can visit



www.LGIHomes.com



or



www.TerrataHomes.com



to learn more about available homes and schedule a tour.







About LGI Homes







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.





MEDIA CONTACT:





Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d0090b5-344c-48bb-bd3a-5834f57f1a26





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.