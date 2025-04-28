LGI Homes Launches The Oasis at Hollywood Springs for 55-Plus Active Adults in Las Vegas

LGI Homes announces The Oasis at Hollywood Springs, a new 55-plus community in Las Vegas featuring modern homes and amenities.

Quiver AI Summary

LGI Homes has announced the opening of The Oasis at Hollywood Springs, a 55-plus active adult community located in the Hollywood Springs neighborhood of Las Vegas. Aimed at active adults, this community offers upgraded homes designed for a relaxed yet engaging lifestyle, featuring modern layouts with premium finishes, spacious floor plans, and energy-efficient appliances. The neighborhood has garnered significant interest due to its appealing location near the Las Vegas Strip and the Sunrise Mountains, as well as the city's recognition as a top destination for retirees. Prices for the homes start in the low $400s, and interested buyers can contact the sales team for more information. This marks LGI Homes' first active adult community in Nevada, reflecting the company's commitment to serving the needs of this demographic.

Potential Positives

The opening of The Oasis at Hollywood Springs enhances LGI Homes' portfolio by introducing their first active adult offering in Nevada, targeting the growing 55-plus demographic.

Las Vegas' recognition as a top destination for retirees and Kiplinger's ranking of the city among the top 10 for homebuyers aged 55 and older supports strong demand for The Oasis community.

The community features modern designs, luxurious finishes, and energy-efficient amenities, appealing to active adults looking for a comfortable living environment.

LGI Homes continues to demonstrate industry leadership and growth, having closed over 75,000 homes since 2003 and receiving accolades such as the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights the advantages of the new community, it lacks information regarding potential concerns such as pricing competitiveness, potential market saturation, and economic factors affecting retirees, which may deter some potential buyers.

FAQ

What is The Oasis at Hollywood Springs?

The Oasis at Hollywood Springs is a new 55-plus active adult community in Las Vegas, designed for relaxed and engaging lifestyles.

Why is Las Vegas a great location for retirees?

Las Vegas offers a mild climate, affordable living costs, and access to world-class amenities, making it ideal for retirees.

What types of homes are available at The Oasis?

The Oasis features a selection of 2- and 3-bedroom homes with modern layouts, premium upgrades, and single-level living.

What amenities does The Oasis community offer?

Residents enjoy spacious open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and low-maintenance desert landscaping.

How can I learn more about The Oasis at Hollywood Springs?

Interested buyers can contact the sales team at (888) 603-7166 ext 789 or visit LGIHomes.com/TheOasisatHollywoodSprings.

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes



is proud to announce the opening of The Oasis at Hollywood Springs, an exclusive 55-plus active adult collection nestled within the vibrant Hollywood Springs neighborhood. The upgraded homes are designed with active adults in mind, providing the perfect setting for a relaxed, yet engaging lifestyle. The Oasis at Hollywood Springs is quickly becoming one of the most attractive neighborhoods for those 55 and older who are looking to embrace an enriching lifestyle.





Las Vegas is widely recognized as a top destination for retirees, offering a mild climate, affordable living costs, and access to world-class amenities. The city boasts a wide range of entertainment, dining, and recreational options, making it an ideal location for active adults. Kiplinger has specifically ranked Las Vegas among the top 10



best cities for homebuyers aged 55 and older



, highlighting its appeal as a prime location for those looking to enjoy their retirement years in comfort and convenience.





“We are thrilled to introduce our exclusive 55-plus active adult section, thoughtfully designed for those ready to embrace their next chapter,” stated Ron Christian, Vice President of Operations for Las Vegas. “Situated at the foothills of the Sunrise Mountains and just minutes from the iconic Las Vegas Strip, this community has already sparked robust demand for this limited opportunity.”





This community marks LGI Homes’ first active adult offering in the state of Nevada.



The Oasis at Hollywood Springs



features 26 homesites with a selection of stunning 2- and 3-bedroom homes, all thoughtfully designed with modern layouts and premium upgrades. Residents will enjoy spacious open floor plans, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, energy-efficient kitchen and laundry appliances included, and luxurious finishes. Every home offers single-level living with features that appeal to active adult buyers such as extra-wide doorways, walk-in showers, widened hallways, and low-maintenance desert landscaping. With attached two-car garages and incredible upgrades throughout, these homes are designed to provide a comfortable and stylish experience. Homes start in the low $400s.





Interested buyers are encouraged to contact our sales team at (888) 603-7166 ext 789 or visit



LGIHomes.com/TheOasisatHollywoodSprings



About LGI Homes, Inc







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com



MEDIA CONTACT:







Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9c45365-3c32-42c8-9e48-404ad91258fa





