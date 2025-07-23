LGI Homes Launches New Townhome Floor Plans at Cottonwood Greens in Fort Lupton, Colorado

LGI Homes unveils five new townhome floor plans at Cottonwood Greens, offering affordable housing options near Denver.

LGI Homes, Inc. has announced the launch of five new townhome floor plans at Cottonwood Greens, a community in Fort Lupton, Colorado, just northeast of Denver. Set to debut on July 26, 2025, the townhomes are available at starting prices of $399,900 and feature innovative layouts and upgraded features included in LGI Homes' CompleteHome™ package. The new section will consist of 137 townhomes, contributing to a total of 547 lots in the community. Cottonwood Greens is conveniently located near major highways and offers family-friendly amenities such as walking trails and playgrounds. Kevin Wolf, Vice President of Operations for Colorado, emphasized the commitment to providing affordable, quality housing to meet growing demand in the area. Interested buyers can learn more by visiting the LGI Homes website or calling to schedule a tour.

Potential Positives

Introduction of five new townhome floor plans expands LGI Homes' offerings, meeting growing demand for affordable housing in Colorado.

Located near Denver with convenient access to major highways, schools, parks, and shopping, enhancing the appeal of Cottonwood Greens community.

All new homes feature the CompleteHome™ package, providing high-quality upgrades at no extra cost to homeowners, showcasing LGI Homes' commitment to value and customer satisfaction.

Company recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing builders and noted for quality construction and exceptional customer service, reinforcing its strong market position.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will the new townhome floor plans be available?

The new townhome floor plans at Cottonwood Greens will debut on July 26, 2025.

What types of homes are being introduced?

LGI Homes is introducing two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhomes at Cottonwood Greens.

What are the starting prices for the townhomes?

The new townhomes start at a price of $399,900.

What amenities are available in the Cottonwood Greens community?

Cottonwood Greens features walking trails, open green spaces, playgrounds, and nearby access to local parks and schools.

How can interested buyers learn more about the townhomes?

Interested buyers can call (855) 588-0300 ext. 565 or visit LGIHomes.com/CottonwoodGreens.

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LGIH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LGIH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/09/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LGIH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LGIH forecast page.

$LGIH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LGIH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LGIH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Rygiel from Texas Capital Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $93.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Aaron Hecht from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $140.0 on 02/26/2025

FORT LUPTON, Colo., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes, Inc.



(NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the debut of five brand-new townhome floor plans at



Cottonwood Greens



, a premier community with move-in ready homes located northeast of Denver in Fort Lupton. These new townhomes will be introduced to the public on July 26, 2025, with one-weekend-only discounts available.





Conveniently located near US-85 and Hwy 52, minutes from I-25, Cottonwood Greens offers residents a short commute to downtown Denver and easy access to local parks, schools, and shopping. The community offers great family-friendly amenities such as walking trails, open green spaces, and multiple playgrounds that the whole family can enjoy.





“We are extremely excited to introduce our new two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes located right across the street from the Coyote Creek Golf Course. This is a great place for affordable, quiet living within 25 miles from Denver,” said Kevin Wolf, Vice President of Operations for Colorado.





At full buildout, the new section will include 137 townhomes, bringing the combined lot count of townhomes and single-family homes to 547. “Our presence in Fort Lupton reflects our continued commitment to meeting the growing demand for quality, affordable homes in Colorado. With a diverse range of thoughtfully designed floor plans and a vibrant, family-friendly setting, this community offers something for everyone,” added Wolf.





The new townhomes will debut at a starting price of $399,900 and will showcase innovative layouts and upgraded features across five thoughtfully designed plans:









The Basin



: This beautiful two-story home offers two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a spacious, open-concept layout perfect for entertaining. A chef-ready kitchen with Whirlpool® appliances and a large family room complete the first floor while the bedrooms complete the second level.



: This beautiful two-story home offers two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a spacious, open-concept layout perfect for entertaining. A chef-ready kitchen with Whirlpool® appliances and a large family room complete the first floor while the bedrooms complete the second level.





The Loveland



: Ideal for growing families, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom floor plan features a large entertaining space, a covered balcony, and a covered front porch. There is also a dedicated laundry room located upstairs.



: Ideal for growing families, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom floor plan features a large entertaining space, a covered balcony, and a covered front porch. There is also a dedicated laundry room located upstairs.





The Vail



: A perfect blend of function and style, this three-bedroom townhome includes a spacious kitchen, bright family room, and a private owner’s retreat with a walk-in closet and covered balcony.



: A perfect blend of function and style, this three-bedroom townhome includes a spacious kitchen, bright family room, and a private owner’s retreat with a walk-in closet and covered balcony.





The Winter Park



: Featuring four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, this home provides over 1,600 square feet of perfectly designed living space, including a covered balcony, and open living areas filled with natural light.



: Featuring four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, this home provides over 1,600 square feet of perfectly designed living space, including a covered balcony, and open living areas filled with natural light.





The Monarch



: Boasting modern curb appeal, this two-story design offers three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a covered front porch and balcony, and an attached finished garage. This is the perfect home for families looking for space.











All homes at Cottonwood Greens come with LGI Homes’



CompleteHome™



package that include a suite of amazing upgrades such as stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, and fully landscaped front yards at no extra cost to the homeowner.





To learn more about the new townhome floor plans or to schedule a tour at Cottonwood Greens, interested buyers are encouraged to call (855) 588-0300 ext. 565 or visit



LGIHomes.com/CottonwoodGreens



.





About LGI Homes





Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.





MEDIA CONTACT:





Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b723abb-4279-4d80-91ea-df7d9b28a45e





