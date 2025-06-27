LGI Homes Launches Medley Park, New Townhome Community in Downtown Clayton

LGI Homes announces Medley Park, a new townhome community in Clayton, featuring the Dagny floor plan starting at $284,900.

Quiver AI Summary

LGI Homes has announced the launch of Medley Park, a new townhome community in downtown Clayton, North Carolina, aimed at families and first-time buyers. Featuring the “Dagny” floor plan, these three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath townhomes offer modern open-concept living with a chef-inspired kitchen and high-quality finishes starting at $284,900. Located within walking distance of downtown shops and restaurants, the community also offers easy access to recreational spaces and commuting routes to Raleigh. Sales for Medley Park will begin on June 28, with special savings available for a limited time. LGI Homes, recognized for its quality construction and customer service, continues to expand its offerings in the homebuilding industry.

Potential Positives

LGI Homes is launching a new townhome community, Medley Park, in downtown Clayton, which enhances its portfolio and expands its market presence.

The introduction of the “Dagny” floor plan features modern designs and energy-efficient options, appealing to families and first-time home buyers.

Medley Park's location offers convenience with accessibility to downtown shops, restaurants, and green spaces, making it an attractive option for potential homeowners.

LGI Homes is recognized for quality construction and customer service, as evidenced by accolades such as being named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks specific details about the market conditions or competition in the Clayton area, which may raise concerns about the demand for these new townhomes.

No information is provided on financing options or incentives for buyers beyond the exclusive savings for one weekend, which could limit appeal to potential homeowners.

The starting price of $284,900 for the Dagny townhome may be perceived as high, especially for first-time buyers, potentially impacting sales.

FAQ

What is Medley Park in Clayton, NC?

Medley Park is a new townhome community by LGI Homes, located in downtown Clayton, designed for families and first-time buyers.

What floor plans are available at Medley Park?

The community offers the "Dagny" floor plan, a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhome spanning 1,231 square feet.

What are the starting prices for the Dagny townhome?

The Dagny townhome starts at $284,900, with premium features included at no extra cost.

When will Medley Park open for sales?

Medley Park will open for sales on Saturday, June 28, with exclusive savings available for the opening weekend.

How can I schedule a VIP tour of Medley Park?

Prospective homeowners can call (855) 687-8221 ext. 500 to request a VIP tour of Medley Park.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CLAYTON, N.C., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes



(NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to unveil





Medley Park





, a vibrant new townhome community located in the heart of downtown Clayton, just a 30‑minute drive from Raleigh, North Carolina.





Designed for families and first-time buyers, Medley Park introduces the “Dagny” floor plan, a thoughtfully crafted three‑bedroom, two-and-a-half‑bath townhome spanning 1,231 square feet. The Dagny townhome presents modern, open‑concept living highlighted by a chef‑inspired kitchen with stunning granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and designer wood cabinetry. Upstairs, you’ll enjoy a spacious master suite complete with a walk‑in closet, two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the convenience of a second‑floor laundry room. Exterior options enhance curb appeal and personalization, from stone‑accent facades to plank‑style siding, varied color palettes and trim, and even a front porch or stoop configuration, all contributing to a custom streetscape presence. The Dagny will start from $284,900.





At Medley Park, LGI Homes brings quality finishes and energy-efficient design to every residence. Buyers will appreciate premium features included at no extra cost, such as granite countertops, energy-saving appliances, designer plumbing fixtures, crown-molding cabinets, and recessed LED lighting, reflecting the builder’s dedication to delivering turnkey homes.





Conveniently situated within walking distance of Clayton’s downtown shops and restaurants, Medley Park also offers immediate access to green spaces and recreation, including the newly-opened Clayton Municipal Park, and easy commuting to employment hubs in Raleigh.





Medley Park will open for sales on Saturday, June 28, with exclusive savings available for one weekend only. Prospective homeowners are invited to call (855) 687-8221 ext. 500 to request a VIP tour, or visit the sales office at 193 Seville Way, Clayton, NC 27520, open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.







About LGI Homes







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com



.







MEDIA CONTACT:







Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bec4156-3032-453c-90d7-1b763ec3cd95





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.