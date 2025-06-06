LGI Homes Launches Lake Gallagher Estates: New Luxury Community in Dover, Florida

LGI Homes launched Lake Gallagher Estates, featuring 26 upgraded homes on spacious lots with lake access in Dover, Florida.

LGI Homes has announced the opening of Lake Gallagher Estates in Dover, Florida, featuring 26 upgraded homes on spacious lots of at least ¾ of an acre. This new community combines a tranquil small-town environment with easy access to Brandon and Tampa, ideal for families. Homes are located near a private lake and offer premium amenities including high-end kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, and stylish interior and exterior finishes. The community also boasts close proximity to shopping, dining, top-rated schools, and Dover District Park. Various floor plans are available, ranging from three to five bedrooms, with prices starting at $594,900. Interested buyers can contact LGI Homes for more information.

Potential Positives

Announcement of Lake Gallagher Estates marks LGI Homes' expansion into a new community, showcasing the company's growth and commitment to addressing housing demands in Florida.

The development features upgraded homes with the CompleteHome Plus™ package, which emphasizes high-quality finishes and modern amenities, enhancing the company's reputation for quality construction.

Homes are strategically located, offering convenient access to shopping, dining, and schools, appealing to families and potentially increasing demand for the properties.

Recognition as one of America's fastest-growing companies and inclusion in Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies enhances LGI Homes' credibility and brand image in the market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Lake Gallagher Estates?

Lake Gallagher Estates is a new community in Dover, Florida, featuring 26 upgraded homes on spacious lots with serene lake views.

What amenities are offered at Lake Gallagher Estates?

The community offers high-end finishes, upgraded appliances, expansive lots, and access to nearby parks, shopping, and dining.

What floor plans are available at Lake Gallagher Estates?

Available floor plans include Cedar Key, Lido Key, Siesta Key, and Palm Beach, with options ranging from 3 to 5 bedrooms.

How can I contact LGI Homes about Lake Gallagher Estates?

Interested buyers can call (844) 459-8872 ext. 463 or visit LGIHomes.com/LakeGallagherEstates for more information.

What distinguishes LGI Homes in the homebuilding industry?

LGI Homes is recognized for its innovative approach, quality construction, exceptional customer service, and numerous workplace awards.

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DOVER, Fla., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes



is proud to announce the opening of Lake Gallagher Estates, a stunning new community offering an exclusive selection of 26 spacious, upgraded homes in Hillsborough County. Lake Gallagher Estates blends Dover, Florida’s peaceful, small-town atmosphere with the convenience of being just minutes from Brandon and Tampa.





Every home at



Lake Gallagher Estates



sits on an expansive lot, each spanning a minimum of ¾ of an acre, providing plenty of space for outdoor living and activities. Most of the homesites are positioned along the private community lake, offering serene water views and a sense of peaceful seclusion.





Nestled just off FL-574, residents will enjoy easy access to a variety of shopping centers, diverse dining options, and top-rated schools, making it an ideal choice for families seeking both privacy and everyday accessibility. Located just half of a mile away, Dover District Park provides a welcoming outdoor space for families, complete with a lake, playground, picnic areas, walking trails, and athletic facilities.





Each home at Lake Gallagher Estates showcases LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package, a thoughtfully curated collection of high-end finishes and upgrades. In the kitchen, homeowners will enjoy stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances including a french door refrigerator with an ice maker and two-tier freezer, an electric freestanding oven with a convenient storage drawer, and a quiet stainless-steel dishwasher. The kitchen also features stunning quartz countertops that are both scratch- and chip-resistant, an undermount sink, a MOEN® faucet with Power Boost™ technology, white tile backsplash, and 42-inch upper cabinets in a sophisticated stone-gray finish with crown moulding.





Throughout the interior of the home, additional features include ceramic tile flooring with a wood-look design, fade- and stain-resistant carpet in the bedrooms, two-panel doors, two-inch faux wood blinds on all operable windows, and designer Seagull® lighting fixtures. Other interior features include a Honeywell® programmable thermostat, a Wi-Fi-enabled LiftMaster® garage door opener, and sleek matte black door hardware by Kwikset®. The bathrooms are equally impressive, offering beautifully tiled shower surrounds with decorative accent insets.





Exterior highlights include brick-paved driveways, walkways, and lanais that add curb appeal and durability, as well as professional front yard landscaping. Homes also feature stylish, black-framed windows and sliding glass doors, along with impressive eight-foot-tall, ¾-lite front doors that create a welcoming entrance.









Floor Plans at Lake Gallagher Estates:











Cedar Key:









3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 2-Car Garage | 1,680 Sq. Ft. | From $594,900

















Lido Key









4 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 2-Car Garage | 1,979 Sq. Ft. | From $637,900

















Siesta Key









4 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 2-Car Garage | 2,207 Sq. Ft. | From $672,900

















Palm Beach









5 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bathrooms | 3-Car Garage | 2,409 Sq. Ft. | From $699,900















Customers interested in purchasing a home at Lake Gallagher Estates are encouraged to call the community at (844) 459-8872 ext. 463 or visit



LGIHomes.com/LakeGallagherEstates



.







About LGI Homes







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com



.







