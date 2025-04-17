LGI Homes launches Bennett Ranch, its largest self-developed community in Colorado, featuring 601 homes and extensive amenities.

LGI Homes, Inc. has announced the launch of Bennett Ranch, its largest self-developed community in Colorado, situated east of Denver in Bennett. The community will comprise 601 homes, including 431 single-family homes and 170 townhomes, with construction already underway for the first phase of single-family homes. Ideal for families, Bennett Ranch is located near local schools and offers easy access to I-70 and Denver International Airport. Residents can look forward to $2.75 million in community amenities, including a park with various recreational features, set to be completed by late 2025. The homes, starting in the $490s, feature modern designs and energy-efficient upgrades, with two new floor plans introduced specifically for this community.

Potential Positives

LGI Homes has launched its largest self-developed community in Colorado, Bennett Ranch, signifying strong growth potential in a sought-after market.

At full build-out, the community will feature 601 homes, showcasing the company's capacity to handle large-scale developments.

The inclusion of unique home plans such as the Sage and Yosemite demonstrates LGI Homes' commitment to innovation in home design.

Residents will benefit from a significant investment of $2.75 million in community amenities, enhancing the appeal of the homes and overall neighborhood experience.

Potential Negatives

Despite the announcement of a new community, there is no information on projected sales timelines or whether demand for homes in the area has been confirmed, which could indicate potential risk in achieving financial projections.

The press release does not mention any environmental assessments or community feedback regarding the development, raising concerns about potential opposition or legal challenges during or after the construction phase.

The emphasis on the community's amenities and unique home designs might imply a reliance on features that may not guarantee market success in a potentially fluctuating real estate market.

FAQ

What is Bennett Ranch?

Bennett Ranch is LGI Homes' largest self-developed community in Colorado, featuring 601 homes in Bennett, east of Denver.

When did home sales start at Bennett Ranch?

Home sales at Bennett Ranch began on April 17, 2025, with homes currently under construction.

What types of homes are available at Bennett Ranch?

Bennett Ranch offers spacious 3, 4, and 5-bedroom single-family homes and townhomes, with modern layouts and desirable upgrades.

What community amenities will Bennett Ranch feature?

Bennett Ranch will have $2.75 million worth of amenities, including a 5-acre park, walking trails, and recreational spaces, expected to complete by late 2025.

How can I get more information about Bennett Ranch?

For more information, you can contact the sales team at (855) 682-1546 ext 857 or visit the information center in Bennett, CO.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BENNETT, Colo., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes



, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is now selling homes at Bennett Ranch, a beautiful new community located east of Denver in Bennett, Colorado. This community goes down in history as LGI’s largest self-developed community in the state of Colorado.





At full build out, Bennett Ranch will include 601 homes across four phases, consisting of 431 single-family homes and 170 townhomes. Homes are now under construction for the first phase of single-family homes, with a second phase of townhomes estimated to begin construction in late 2025.





“We’re thrilled to return to Bennett, Colorado, with the launch of this new master-planned community,” said Kevin Wolf, Vice President of Operations for Colorado. “Bennett Ranch is located in one of the most sought-after areas east of Denver, offering convenient access to I-70 and close proximity to Denver International Airport. Residents will experience the serenity and space of Colorado living—without the congestion and crowds.”





Wolf added, “Bennett Ranch uniquely surrounds Bennett’s elementary, intermediate, middle, and high schools, making it an ideal location for families seeking both convenience and a strong sense of community.”





In addition to its prime location, Bennett Ranch will feature $2.75 million worth of community amenities that promote an active lifestyle, estimated for completion in late 2025. Residents will enjoy the 5-acre community park, complete with open green space, playground equipment, an outdoor classroom, turf area, walking trails and a picnic area. The neighborhood’s walking paths lead directly to the park, offering easy access to outdoor recreation.





Homes for sale at



Bennett Ranch



currently include a selection of spacious 3, 4 and 5-bedroom, single-family homes, each designed with modern, open layouts and today’s most desirable upgrades. Two of the floor plans at Bennett Ranch are the first of their kind – the Sage and Yosemite. Bennett Ranch is the first LGI Homes community to offer these new plans, each featuring expansive covered porches and open living rooms. Every home comes equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, which includes sought-after features like energy-efficient kitchen appliances, granite countertops, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Additional upgrades include programmable thermostats, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers, and energy-efficient double-pane Low-E vinyl windows – all included at an affordable price. Homes start in the $490s.





For more information or to schedule a tour of the community, please contact the sales team at (855) 682-1546 ext 857 or visit the information center at 3632 Morgan Way, Bennett, CO 80102.







About LGI Homes, Inc.







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com.









MEDIA CONTACT:







Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b454d720-a4b7-479a-a85e-69d6dba16f77





