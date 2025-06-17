LGI Homes Introduces Five New Floor Plans at Knights Bridge Community in Richburg, SC

LGI Homes announces five new floor plans at Knights Bridge, enhancing options for buyers in Richburg, South Carolina.

LGI Homes, Inc. has announced the launch of five new floor plans at Knights Bridge, a new home community in Richburg, South Carolina. Chris Cositore, Vice President of Sales at LGI Homes, expressed excitement over the new designs which include various layouts to cater to the needs of homebuyers. The new floor plans range from the Blanco, a three-bedroom home starting at $313,900, to the expansive Graham model, which will be unveiled later this summer. Each home features LGI's CompleteHome™ package, offering modern amenities and energy-efficient features. Knights Bridge provides a family-friendly environment with amenities like a playground and dog park, along with convenient access to local shopping and dining.

Introduction of five new floor plans at Knights Bridge, expanding housing options to meet increased buyer demand.

New designs feature premium upgrades and a range of layouts, catering to diverse buyer needs and lifestyles.

Strong commitment to quality and convenience emphasized, reinforcing Knights Bridge as a desirable location for homebuyers.

LGI Homes recognized for exceptional customer service and quality construction, enhancing the company's reputation in the homebuilding industry.

RICHBURG, S.C., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes, Inc.



(NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the release of five brand-new floor plans at Knights Bridge, its thriving new-home community located off I-77 just south of Rock Hill in Richburg, South Carolina.





“We’re excited to unveil our enhanced floor plans at Knights Bridge, now offering five brand-new designs filled with premium upgrades - all in the same exceptional location our buyers already love. We are confident that Knights Bridge will continue to be a top choice for homebuyers seeking both quality and convenience,” stated Chris Cositore, Vice President of Sales at LGI Homes.





The expansion of home offerings at Knights Bridge include diverse new layouts to meet the growing demand of buyers in the area. The newly introduced floor plans offer a range of options to suit varying needs and lifestyles.







is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home spanning 1,316 square feet, featuring a cozy, open-concept design perfect for families or first-time buyers. Pricing starts at $313,900.



The is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home spanning 1,316 square feet, featuring a cozy, open-concept design perfect for families or first-time buyers. Pricing starts at $313,900.



, a spacious one-story home with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 1,552 square feet, offers an open-concept layout perfect for hosting. The Cary floor plans start at $321,900.



The , a spacious one-story home with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 1,552 square feet, offers an open-concept layout perfect for hosting. The Cary floor plans start at $321,900.



offers three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms across 1,700 square feet, with a spacious two-story layout and a covered back patio, perfect for enjoying evenings in the back yard. The Carolina is priced starting at $329,900



The offers three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms across 1,700 square feet, with a spacious two-story layout and a covered back patio, perfect for enjoying evenings in the back yard. The Carolina is priced starting at $329,900



delivers 1,800 square feet of bright, open living space with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The Avery floor plan starts at $338,900.



For those seeking additional room, the delivers 1,800 square feet of bright, open living space with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The Avery floor plan starts at $338,900.



is the most expansive of the new offerings, featuring four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 2,218 square feet, providing generous living areas and a game room, ideal for larger households. Pricing for the Graham will be announced later this summer.















Homes at Knights Bridge include LGI’s CompleteHome™ package, offering style, efficiency, and convenience. Each home features stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and upper wood cabinets with crown molding. The package also includes front yard landscaping, designer lighting, and a stylish front door for added curb appeal. Energy-saving features like LED lighting, double-pane Low-E windows, and a programmable thermostat are built in, along with smart-home touches such as USB outlets and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener.





Knights Bridge offers fantastic amenities such as a children’s playground, dog park, and covered picnic pavilion. Located near shopping, dining, and the Catawba River, Knights Bridge provides a quiet, wooded setting with easy access to Charlotte and Rock Hill, making it a peaceful and convenient place to call home.





To learn more about the new floor plans or to schedule a private tour of Knights Bridge, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 888-6764 ext. 295 or visit





LGIHomes.com/KnightsBridge





.







About LGI Homes







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.





MEDIA CONTACT:





Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24383f36-9d9a-4846-bef5-d107fe040618





