LGI Homes, Inc. Unveils Grand Opening of Cheyenne Valley Community in North Las Vegas

LGI Homes announces the grand opening of Cheyenne Valley, a new community in North Las Vegas with upgraded home features.

LGI Homes, Inc. has announced the grand opening of Cheyenne Valley, a new 144-lot community in North Las Vegas, featuring the innovative CompleteHome Plus™ package. This package includes upscale amenities such as Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and programmable thermostats, catering to family living with various three- and four-bedroom floor plans priced from $399,900 to $497,900. The community is conveniently located near local attractions, shopping, and major highways, providing residents easy access to the dynamic offerings of Las Vegas. Cheyenne Valley also offers amenities like playgrounds and walking paths, promoting relaxation and community engagement. LGI Homes is recognized for its exceptional customer service and has been awarded for its workplace environment, highlighting its commitment to quality and homeownership for families. For more information, potential buyers can contact the sales team or visit their website.

Potential Positives

LGI Homes is launching the Cheyenne Valley community, a significant expansion that adds 144 lots to its portfolio in the North Las Vegas area.

This community features the CompleteHome Plus™ package for the first time in the Las Vegas market, offering a new standard of upgraded home features that can attract potential buyers.

Cheyenne Valley is ideally located near major highways and local attractions, enhancing its appeal for prospective homeowners seeking convenience and a vibrant lifestyle.

LGI Homes has received recognition as one of America’s fastest-growing companies and was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, bolstering its reputation as a reliable choice in the housing market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Cheyenne Valley?

Cheyenne Valley is a new 144-lot community in North Las Vegas, featuring LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package.

What home features are included in Cheyenne Valley?

Homes include Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, 42” cabinetry, 9’ ceilings, faux wood blinds, and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers.

What floor plans are available at Cheyenne Valley?

Available floor plans include three- and four-bedroom options, ranging from 1,244 to 2,068 square feet.

How can I contact LGI Homes for more information?

Contact the sales team at (888) 489-5557 ext 984 or visit LGIHomes.com/CheyenneValley for more details.

Where is Cheyenne Valley located?

Cheyenne Valley is ideally positioned in North Las Vegas, providing easy access to local attractions and major highways.

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes



, Inc. is excited to announce the grand opening of Cheyenne Valley, a new 144-lot community located in the North Las Vegas, Nevada area. Featuring LGI Homes’ CompleteHome Plus™ package for the first time in the Las Vegas market, this community offers homebuyers an unmatched combination of upgraded features and details, all at an exceptional value.







Cheyenne Valley



features a variety of three- and four-bedroom floor plans, each thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts for family living. Every home in the community includes upscale finishes with the



CompleteHome Plus



™ package, such as a full suite of Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, 42” upper wood kitchen cabinetry, 2” faux wood blinds, soaring 9’ ceilings, programmable thermostats and Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers. These features provide luxury living to residents, all at an affordable price.







Floor Plans Available at Cheyenne Valley:











Ash:



3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,244 Sq. Ft. | Starting at $399,900



3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,244 Sq. Ft. | Starting at $399,900





Dayton:



3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,427 Sq. Ft. | Starting at $424,990



3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,427 Sq. Ft. | Starting at $424,990





Mead:



3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,540 Sq. Ft. | Starting at $442,900



3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,540 Sq. Ft. | Starting at $442,900





Ruby:



4 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,795 Sq. Ft. | Starting at $471,900



4 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 1,795 Sq. Ft. | Starting at $471,900





Tahoe:



4 Bedrooms | 2.5 Bathrooms | 2,068 Sq. Ft. | Starting at $497,900











“We’re thrilled to introduce Cheyenne Valley, our latest community built with families in mind,” stated Ron Christian, Vice President of Operations for Nevada. “This neighborhood offers an exceptional opportunity for affordable homeownership in one of the most dynamic areas of the valley.”





Ideally positioned in North Las Vegas, Cheyenne Valley offers residents easy access to a wide array of local attractions, shopping, dining and entertainment. With close proximity to major highways, homeowners are just minutes away from downtown Las Vegas and everything the vibrant city has to offer. From the Silver Mesa Recreation Center and Fremont Street Experience to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, there is something for every resident not far from home.





Beyond its prime location, Cheyenne Valley offers endless opportunities for relaxation and adventure for residents right outside their door. Within the community, families can enjoy a playground, open turf area, barbecue grills and walking paths.





For more information or to schedule a tour of the community, please contact the sales team at (888) 489-5557 ext 984or visit



LGIHomes.com/CheyenneValley



.







About LGI Homes, Inc.







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com



.







Media Contact:







Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





LGI Homes





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea766148-4963-44c2-81a2-cfd0cc3b46c8





