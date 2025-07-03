LGI Homes, Inc. Reports June Home Closures and Plans Second Quarter Financial Results Release

LGI Homes reported 457 home closings in June and 1,323 for Q2 2025, with 146 active communities.

LGI Homes, Inc. announced the closure of 457 homes in June 2025 and a total of 1,323 homes for the second quarter of 2025, with 146 active selling communities as of June 30, 2025. The company plans to report its second-quarter financial results on August 5, 2025, before market opening, followed by a conference call at 12:30 p.m. ET. LGI Homes, headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, is noted for its innovative approach in the homebuilding industry, having closed over 75,000 homes since its establishment in 2003 and recognized for quality construction and customer service. The company has received various awards, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. Further details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

LGI Homes closed 1,323 homes in the second quarter of 2025, demonstrating strong sales performance.

The company has 146 active selling communities, indicating substantial market presence and growth opportunities.

LGI Homes has been recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, being named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies.

The company has received numerous workplace awards, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award, highlighting its positive employee culture.

Potential Negatives

While the press release provides sales figures for June and the second quarter, it does not include year-over-year comparisons, which may raise concerns about the company's growth trajectory.

The announcement lacks detailed financial metrics such as revenue or profit margins, which could indicate weaknesses in overall financial health.

There is no mention of challenges or market conditions that could impact future performance, leaving investors without a full understanding of potential risks.

FAQ

What were LGI Homes' sales figures for June 2025?

LGI Homes closed 457 homes in June 2025 and 1,323 homes in the second quarter of 2025.

How many active selling communities does LGI Homes have?

As of June 30, 2025, LGI Homes had 146 active selling communities.

When will LGI Homes release its second quarter financial results?

LGI Homes will release its second quarter financial results on August 5, 2025, before market opening.

How can I access the LGI Homes conference call?

The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast on LGI Homes' Investor Relations page.

What awards has LGI Homes received for its workplace culture?

LGI Homes received the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award, recognizing its exceptional workplace culture.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 457 homes in June 2025 and closed 1,323 homes in the second quarter of 2025.





As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 146 active selling communities.





The Company plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results.





A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.investor.lgihomes.com under the Events and Presentations section.





An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for one year from the date of the conference call.







About LGI Homes, Inc.







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com



.





CONTACT:





Joshua D. Fattor





Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets





(281) 210-2586





investorrelations@lgihomes.com



