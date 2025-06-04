LGI Homes, Inc. Reports 416 Home Closures in May 2025 Amid Continued Growth

LGI Homes closed 416 homes in May 2025, operating 145 active communities across 21 states.

LGI Homes, Inc. announced the closure of 416 homes in May 2025, with 145 active selling communities as of May 31. The company, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is a leader in the homebuilding sector, employing an innovative approach to home design and construction across 36 markets in 21 states. Since its inception in 2003, LGI Homes has sold over 75,000 homes and has consistently reported profitable results. The company has been recognized nationally for its high-quality construction and customer service, earning a place on Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. Additionally, LGI Homes has received multiple workplace awards, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For further details, the company encourages visiting their website.

Potential Positives

LGI Homes closed 416 homes in May 2025, demonstrating strong sales performance.

The company has 145 active selling communities, indicating a robust market presence and growth potential.

LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003, highlighting its significant experience and success in the homebuilding industry.

Recognition as one of America’s fastest-growing companies and being named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies enhances the company's reputation and credibility.

Potential Negatives

Closing 416 homes in May 2025 may indicate a potential slowdown in sales activity compared to previous months or years, which could raise concerns about demand in the market.

The announcement does not provide comparative figures or year-over-year growth data, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the company's performance relative to previous periods.

While the company mentions its growth and awards, any lack of specific improvements in financial metrics or future guidance could lead investors to question long-term sustainability and strategy.

FAQ

How many homes did LGI Homes close in May 2025?

LGI Homes closed 416 homes in May 2025.

How many active selling communities does LGI Homes have?

As of May 31, 2025, LGI Homes had 145 active selling communities.

When was LGI Homes founded?

LGI Homes was founded in 2003.

What recognition has LGI Homes received for its workplace culture?

LGI Homes earned the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award for its workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

Where is LGI Homes headquartered?

LGI Homes is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 416 homes in May 2025.





As of May 31, 2025, the Company had 145 active selling communities.







About LGI Homes, Inc.







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



