LGI Homes, Inc. Reports 219 Home Closures in January 2025

LGI Homes closed 219 homes in January 2025 and operates 148 active selling communities nationwide.

LGI Homes, Inc. announced the closure of 219 homes in January 2025, with 148 active selling communities reported as of January 31. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has established itself as a leading homebuilder by utilizing an innovative approach across 36 markets in 21 states. Since its inception in 2003, the company has closed over 75,000 homes and has consistently delivered profitable financial results. Recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was included in Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies and has received multiple workplace awards, such as the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For further details, visit their website at www.lgihomes.com.

LGI Homes closed 219 homes in January 2025, indicating a strong start to the year and effective sales performance.

The Company operates 148 active selling communities, reflecting a robust expansion and presence in the housing market.

LGI Homes has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, enhancing its reputation and credibility among consumers.

LGI Homes has received the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award, showcasing its positive workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

Closing only 219 homes in January 2025 may indicate a slowdown in sales, which could raise concerns about the company's market position and demand for its homes.

The company operates 148 active selling communities, which may suggest potential overextension or saturation in certain markets if the closing numbers do not improve.

How many homes did LGI Homes close in January 2025?

LGI Homes closed 219 homes in January 2025.

Where is LGI Homes headquartered?

LGI Homes is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

How many active selling communities does LGI Homes have?

As of January 31, 2025, LGI Homes had 148 active selling communities.

What recognition has LGI Homes received for its quality?

LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies.

What awards has LGI Homes received for workplace excellence?

LGI Homes received the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award for its workplace excellence.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 219 homes in January 2025.





As of January 31, 2025, the Company had 148 active selling communities.







About LGI Homes, Inc.







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com



.





