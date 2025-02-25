LGI Homes, Inc. Reports 2024 Financial Results and Provides 2025 Outlook Amid Mixed Economic Conditions

LGI Homes reported 2024 financial results, highlighting home closings of 6,131 and projected growth amid economic challenges.

LGI Homes, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a successful year despite mixed economic conditions. The company completed 6,131 home closings, including a bulk sale of 103 leased homes, and achieved a record 151 active communities, marking a 29.1% increase. Profitability improved with a gross margin of 24.2% and an adjusted gross margin of 26.3%, reflecting pre-pandemic levels. However, the company expects challenges in affordability to persist into 2025, projecting home closings between 6,200 and 7,000 and maintaining profitability through strategic investments and land development. Net income for the year decreased slightly to $196.1 million. The company remains committed to operational discipline and sustainable growth as it looks to navigate the upcoming year.

Potential Positives

LGI Homes achieved a record high of 151 active communities, reflecting a significant increase of 29.1% year-over-year.

The company improved profitability with a full year gross margin of 24.2%, and an adjusted gross margin of 26.3%, both representing increases over the previous year and aligning with historical pre-pandemic levels.

Despite overall revenue and closing decreases, the average sales price per home closed increased by 4.2% to $365,394, indicating strong pricing power in a challenging market.

LGI Homes' guidance for 2025 includes expectations for home closings between 6,200 and 7,000, demonstrating a cautious but optimistic outlook amid economic challenges.

Potential Negatives

Home sales revenues decreased 6.6% to $2.2 billion, indicating a drop in demand or pricing pressure in the homebuilding market.

Net income decreased 1.6% year-over-year to $196.1 million, reflecting declining profitability despite operational improvements.

The company’s outlook for 2025 projects a modest increase in home closings, which may underperform expectations amid continued affordability challenges.

FAQ

What were LGI Homes' financial results for Q4 2024?

LGI Homes reported home sales revenues of $557.4 million and closings of 1,533 homes in Q4 2024.

How many homes did LGI Homes close in 2024?

The company closed a total of 6,131 homes in 2024, including a bulk sale of 103 leased homes.

What is the projected home closing range for LGI Homes in 2025?

LGI Homes projects home closings between 6,200 and 7,000 homes for the year 2025.

What were the gross margin percentages for LGI Homes in 2024?

The full year gross margin was 24.2%, while the adjusted gross margin was 26.3% in 2024.

How has LGI Homes' average sales price changed in 2024?

The average sales price per home closed increased by 4.2% to $365,394 in 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





“In the face of a mixed macroeconomic backdrop, our strong finish in the fourth quarter enabled us to meet, and in many cases exceed, our strategic goals for 2024,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.





“Our strong execution in the fourth quarter resulted in full year closings of 6,131 homes, including the bulk sale of 103 leased, single-family homes. We successfully ended the year with a record high 151 active communities, an impressive increase of 29.1%. We made significant progress improving profitability. Our full year gross margin was 24.2% and adjusted gross margin was 26.3%. These results represented increases of 120 and 160 basis points over 2023, respectively, and were aligned with our pre-pandemic, historical levels. Our pre-tax net income margin was 11.8%, up 70 basis points from the prior year. Finally, we continued making strategic investments to drive our growth in the years ahead.





“Our near-term outlook for 2025 is tempered by our belief that the affordability challenges encountered in 2024 will continue into this year. Our current guidance reflects our conservatism in the face of this uncertainty and is based on what we believe is attainable if conditions this year are similar to our experience in 2024 and year-to-date. With this in mind, we are projecting full year closings between 6,200 and 7,000 homes, at an average sales price between $360,000 and $370,000. We will continue to lean into incentives while maintaining profitability metrics in-line with our historical averages, supported by a self-developed land pipeline that enables us to deliver margins at or near the top of our peer group. With this in mind, we are projecting full year gross margin between 23.2% and 24.2% and adjusted gross margin between 25.5% and 26.5%.”





Mr. Lipar concluded, “As we look out to 2025, we are staying the course and remain committed to driving profitability through operational discipline and positioning LGI Homes for sustainable success. I thank our team members for their dedication and congratulate them all on the successful results they delivered in 2024. I'm confident in the talent and experience we’ve built here at LGI Homes and believe we are well-positioned to navigate whatever comes our way in 2025.”









Fourth









Quarter 2024 Highlights







(comparisons to fourth quarter 2023)









Home sales revenues decreased 8.4% to $557.4 million



Home closings decreased 12.8% to 1,533 homes



Average sales price per home closed increased 5.1% to $363,598



Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues decreased 50 basis points to 22.9%



Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues increased 10 basis points to 25.2%



Net income before income taxes decreased 2.1% to $67.1 million



Net income decreased 2.3% to $50.9 million, or $2.16 basic EPS and $2.15 diluted EPS











Full Year 2024 Highlights







(comparisons to full year 2023)









Home sales revenues decreased 6.6% to $2.2 billion



Home closings decreased 10.4% to 6,028 homes. Including the bulk sale of 103 leased, single-family homes, home closings decreased 8.9% to 6,131 homes



Average sales price per home closed increased 4.2% to $365,394



Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues increased 120 basis points to 24.2%



Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues increased 160 basis points to 26.3%



Net income before income taxes decreased 1.1% to $258.9 million



Net income decreased 1.6% to $196.1 million, or $8.33 basic EPS and $8.30 diluted EPS



Active selling communities at December 31, 2024 increased 29.1% to 151



Total owned and controlled lots at December 31, 2024 of 70,899



Ending backlog at December 31, 2024 of 599 homes



Ending backlog value at December 31, 2024 of $236.5 million









Please see “Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.











Balance Sheet Highlights











Net debt to capitalization of 41.2% at December 31, 2024



Total liquidity of $323.7 million at December 31, 2024, including cash and cash equivalents of $53.2 million and $270.5 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility









Full Year 2025 Outlook







Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release and the assumptions noted below, the Company is providing the following guidance for the full year 2025. The Company expects:







Home closings between 6,200 and 7,000



Active selling communities at the end of 2025 between 160 and 170



Average sales price per home closed between $360,000 and $370,000



Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 23.2% and 24.2%



Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 25.5% and 26.5% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all of the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin



SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 14.0% and 15.0%



Effective tax rate of approximately 24.5%







This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2025 are similar to those experienced to date in 2025 and that the average sales price per home closed, construction costs, availability of land and land development costs in the remainder of 2025 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development and home construction are similar to those currently in place and does not take into account any changes to U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products.







Earnings Conference Call







The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 (the “Earnings Call”).





Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.lgihomes.com.





An archive of the Earnings Call webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website for one year from the date of the Earnings Call.







About LGI Homes, Inc.







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Any statements made in this press release or on the Earnings Call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning projected 2025 home closings, active selling communities, average sales price per home closed, gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues, adjusted gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues, SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues, and effective tax rate, as well as market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company's business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including the “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” subsection within the “Risk Factors” section, the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” sections in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 and subsequent filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 when it is filed with the SEC. The Company bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release or listen to the Earnings Call, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.



















LGI HOMES, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Unaudited)









(In thousands, except share and per share data)





































December 31,

























2024





















2023

















ASSETS



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





53,197













$





48,978













Accounts receivable













28,717

















41,319













Real estate inventory













3,387,853

















3,107,648













Pre-acquisition costs and deposits













36,049

















30,354













Property and equipment, net













57,038

















45,522













Other assets













174,391

















113,849













Deferred tax assets, net













9,271

















8,163













Goodwill













12,018

















12,018













Total assets









$





3,758,534













$





3,407,851







































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



























Accounts payable









$





33,271













$





31,616













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













207,317

















271,872













Notes payable













1,480,718

















1,248,332













Total liabilities













1,721,306

















1,551,820







































COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





























EQUITY



























Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,644,413 shares issued and 23,397,074 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 27,521,120 shares issued and 23,581,648 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023













276

















275













Additional paid-in capital













337,161

















321,062













Retained earnings













2,085,787

















1,889,716













Treasury stock, at cost, 4,247,339 shares and 3,939,472 shares, respectively













(385,996





)













(355,022





)









Total equity













2,037,228

















1,856,031













Total liabilities and equity









$





3,758,534













$





3,407,851



































LGI HOMES, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Unaudited)









(In thousands, except share and per share data)













































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023























































Home sales revenues









$





557,396













$





608,414













$





2,202,598













$





2,358,580





















































Cost of sales













429,885

















465,785

















1,669,310

















1,816,393













Selling expenses













50,754

















49,771

















199,950

















191,582













General and administrative













31,170

















33,016

















121,192

















117,350













Operating income













45,587

















59,842

















212,146

















233,255













Other income, net













(21,497





)













(8,706





)













(46,767





)













(28,499





)









Net income before income taxes













67,084

















68,548

















258,913

















261,754













Income tax provision













16,214

















16,459

















62,842

















62,527













Net income









$





50,870













$





52,089













$





196,071













$





199,227













Earnings per share:









































Basic









$





2.16













$





2.21













$





8.33













$





8.48













Diluted









$





2.15













$





2.19













$





8.30













$





8.42





















































Weighted average shares outstanding:









































Basic













23,497,275

















23,565,640

















23,529,724

















23,507,136













Diluted













23,620,777

















23,737,448

















23,610,457

















23,648,548





























































































Non-GAAP Measures









In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.







Adjusted Gross Margin







Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.





The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):



















Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023















Home sales revenues









$





557,396













$





608,414













$





2,202,598













$





2,358,580













Cost of sales













429,885

















465,785

















1,669,310

















1,816,393













Gross margin













127,511

















142,629

















533,288

















542,187













Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales













11,884

















8,893

















42,071

















33,368













Purchase accounting adjustments



(1)















900

















981

















4,034

















6,492













Adjusted gross margin









$





140,295













$





152,503













$





579,393













$





582,047













Gross margin %



(2)















22.9





%













23.4





%













24.2





%













23.0





%









Adjusted gross margin %



(2)















25.2





%













25.1





%













26.3





%













24.7





%





















(1)













Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates.









(2)













Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.



















Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, Average Monthly Absorption Rate, and Closing Community Count by Reportable Segment











(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)























Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













Reportable Segment













Revenues













Home





Closings













ASP













Average





Community





Count













Average









Monthly









Absorption





Rate











Central









$





122,999









394









$





312,180









48.0









2.7









Southeast













131,102









404













324,510









30.0









4.5









Northwest













71,154









139













511,899









16.7









2.8









West













120,775









292













413,613









24.7









3.9









Florida













111,366









304













366,336









24.3









4.2









Total









$





557,396









1,533









$





363,598









143.7









3.6































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023













Reportable Segment













Revenues













Home





Closings













ASP













Average





Community





Count













Average









Monthly









Absorption





Rate











Central









$





166,108









517









$





321,292









36.7









4.7









Southeast













159,190









500













318,380









27.0









6.2









Northwest













38,286









78













490,846









10.3









2.5









West













124,527









320













389,147









16.0









6.7









Florida













120,303









343













350,738









22.3









5.1









Total









$





608,414









1,758









$





346,083









112.3









5.2































Year Ended December 31, 2024













As of





December 31,





2024













Reportable Segment













Revenues













Home





Closings













ASP













Average





Community





Count













Average









Monthly









Absorption





Rate













Community





Count at End





of Period











Central









$





564,608









1,757









$





321,348









44.8









3.3









50









Southeast













538,170









1,635













329,156









27.2









5.0









31









Northwest













258,407









483













535,004









14.3









2.8









18









West













472,655









1,140













414,610









21.7









4.4









26









Florida













368,758









1,013













364,026









22.5









3.8









26









Total









$





2,202,598









6,028









$





365,394









130.5









3.8









151































Year Ended December 31, 2023













As of December 31, 2023













Reportable Segment













Revenues













Home





Closings













ASP













Average





Community





Count













Average





Monthly









Absorption





Rate













Community Count at End





of Period











Central









$





730,688









2,241









$





326,054









35.7









5.2









40









Southeast













556,808









1,716













324,480









24.8









5.8









28









Northwest













251,171









511













491,528









10.2









4.2









11









West













381,102









992













384,175









14.0









5.9









16









Florida













438,811









1,269













345,793









19.2









5.5









22









Total









$





2,358,580









6,729









$





350,510









103.9









5.4









117











































































Owned and Controlled Lots







The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the year ended December 31, 2024 and (ii) the Company’s owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of December 31, 2024.



















Year Ended





December 31,





2024













As of December 31, 2024













Reportable Segment













Home Closings













Owned







(1)















Controlled













Total











Central









1,757









20,099









3,542









23,641









Southeast









1,635









13,870









4,434









18,304









Northwest









483









5,161









3,000









8,161









West









1,140









8,829









4,119









12,948









Florida









1,013









5,358









2,487









7,845









Total









6,028









53,317









17,582









70,899





















(1)













Of the 53,317 owned lots as of December 31, 2024, 37,432 were raw/under development lots and 15,885 were finished lots.



















Backlog Data







As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate, and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):



















Year Ended December 31,













2024







(4)















2023







(5)















2022







(6)













Net orders



(1)















6,037

















6,617

















5,268













Cancellation rate



(2)















22.8





%













25.4





%













24.4





%









Ending backlog - homes



(3)















599

















590

















702













Ending backlog - value



(3)











$





236,511













$





224,851













$





252,002

























(1)













Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period.









(2)













Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period.









(3)













Ending backlog consists of retail homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts with varying terms. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount.









(4)













As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 146 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.









(5)













As of December 31, 2023, the Company had 60 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.









(6)













As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 157 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.

















CONTACT: Joshua D. Fattor





Executive Vice President, Investor Relations and Capital Markets





(281) 210-2586





investorrelations@lgihomes.com



