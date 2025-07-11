LGI Homes, Inc. Opens Crystal Creek Community in Spring Hill, Tennessee

LGI Homes opens Crystal Creek in Spring Hill, featuring upgraded townhomes with access to amenities and major employers.

Quiver AI Summary

LGI Homes, Inc. has officially opened Crystal Creek, a new townhome community in Spring Hill, Tennessee, aimed at enhancing the Nashville market's housing offerings. The community features upgraded three-bedroom townhomes, providing easy access to major highways and local amenities like shopping and dining. Residents can enjoy various community amenities, including parks, multi-purpose fields, and walking trails connected to the city’s greenway. Townhomes are designed with spacious floor plans and come equipped with modern features and appliances, starting in the mid-$400s. LGI Homes, known for its quality and customer service, encourages potential buyers to visit the Crystal Creek information center for tours and more information.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the opening of Crystal Creek positions LGI Homes as a key player in the growing Nashville housing market.

Exceptional value and attractive amenities in Crystal Creek may increase demand for townhomes, benefiting the company's sales and market presence.

The community features modern design elements and upgraded features, appealing to a range of buyers and enhancing LGI Homes' reputation for quality.

Recognition as one of America’s fastest growing companies and receiving awards for workplace excellence underscores LGI Homes' strong corporate standing and employee satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the location of the new Crystal Creek community?

The new Crystal Creek community is located in Spring Hill, Tennessee, about 30 miles south of Nashville.

What types of homes are offered at Crystal Creek?

Crystal Creek offers two-story, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom townhomes with modern upgrades and spacious floor plans.

What amenities are available in the Crystal Creek community?

Residents can enjoy amenities like parks, multi-purpose fields, and shaded walking trails connected to the City of Spring Hill Greenway.

What is the price range of homes at Crystal Creek?

Move-in ready homes at Crystal Creek start in the mid-$400s, providing excellent value for potential buyers.

How can interested buyers learn more about Crystal Creek?

Interested buyers can visit LGIHomes.com/CrystalCreek or call (844) 581-1287 ext 195 for more information and to schedule a tour.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LGIH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LGIH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/09/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LGIH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LGIH forecast page.

$LGIH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LGIH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $LGIH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Rehaut from JP Morgan set a target price of $47.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Rygiel from Texas Capital Securities set a target price of $56.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $93.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Aaron Hecht from JMP Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Aaron Hecht from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $140.0 on 02/26/2025

Full Release



SPRING HILL, Tenn., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes, Inc.



(NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of Crystal Creek, its newest community in the Nashville market. This community offers a lineup of charming townhomes with included upgrades and easy access to all that the area has to offer.





Conveniently located in Spring Hill, homeowners at



Crystal Creek



are well-positioned near Saturn Parkway and I-65, providing quick access to major employers such as GM Spring Hill, as well as local shopping and dining options.





“Just 30 miles south of Nashville, Spring Hill is one of Middle Tennessee’s most desirable places to live, where small-town charm meets modern convenience. From charming local boutiques to national retailers, plus a growing dining scene, Crystal Creek in Spring Hill has everything you need, just minutes away,” said Chris Welpott, Vice President of Sales for Tennessee. “Crystal Creek by LGI Homes offers exceptional value and opportunity with spacious floor plans, a low-maintenance lifestyle, and designer finishes included in every home. Whether you're buying your first home or upgrading to your forever one, Crystal Creek offers the perfect community for every stage of life.”





Crystal Creek offers plenty of opportunities for fun with its impressive amenities. Head to the park where children can run and play, or use the multi-purpose fields to start a community soccer league. One of the most impressive features are the shaded walking trails that run throughout the community and connects to City of Spring Hill Greenway.





LGI Homes is building two-story, three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom townhomes that range from 1,794 to 1,952 square feet. Equipped with our CompleteHome Plus™ package, every home includes upgraded features at no extra cost. Gorgeous exteriors, chef-ready kitchens with Whirlpool® appliances and smart-home technology are just a few premier features that new homeowners can look forward to upon moving in. These exceptional homes include expansive primary suites that are the perfect place to unwind after a long day and secondary bedrooms that are ready to be used for your family’s unique needs.





Move-in ready homes within this community start in the mid-$400s. Interested buyers can schedule an appointment or stop by the information center daily from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. To schedule a tour or for additional information, please call (844) 581-1287 ext 195 or visit



LGIHomes.com/CrystalCreek.









About LGI Homes







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com



.





MEDIA CONTACT:





Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ff8c228-1e9d-4070-929e-d252601a14c4





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.