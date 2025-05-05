LGI Homes, Inc. Closes 450 Homes in April 2025, Expands Active Selling Communities to 147

LGI Homes closed 450 homes in April 2025 and operates 147 active selling communities across 21 states.

LGI Homes, Inc. reported the closure of 450 homes in April 2025, with 147 active selling communities as of April 30. The company, based in The Woodlands, Texas, is known for its innovative approach to homebuilding across 36 markets in 21 states and has sold over 75,000 homes since its inception in 2003. LGI Homes has received recognition for its quality construction and customer service, including a spot on Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. The company, which has consistently delivered profitable results and has earned various workplace awards, is committed to helping families achieve homeownership. For additional details, visit their website at www.lgihomes.com.

LGI Homes closed 450 homes in April 2025, demonstrating strong sales performance.

The company has 147 active selling communities, indicating robust market presence and expansion opportunities.

LGI Homes has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, enhancing its reputation in the industry.

The company received the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award, highlighting its positive workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

While the company reported the closure of 450 homes in April 2025, there is no comparative data to indicate whether this figure represents a decline or improvement from previous months or years, leaving stakeholders uncertain about performance trends.

The press release does not provide detailed financial information or insights into revenue generated from these home closures, which may raise concerns among investors about the company’s overall financial health.

There is no mention of challenges or market conditions that could impact future performance, potentially signaling a lack of transparency regarding the company's operating environment.

How many homes did LGI Homes close in April 2025?

LGI Homes closed 450 homes in April 2025.

What is the current number of active selling communities for LGI Homes?

As of April 30, 2025, LGI Homes had 147 active selling communities.

What distinguishes LGI Homes in the homebuilding industry?

LGI Homes is known for its innovative and systematic approach to home design, construction, and sales.

What awards has LGI Homes received for its workplace environment?

LGI Homes received the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award and other workplace awards at various levels.

Where can I find more information about LGI Homes?

You can learn more about LGI Homes by visiting their website at www.lgihomes.com.

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 450 homes in April 2025.





As of April 30, 2025, the Company had 147 active selling communities.







About LGI Homes, Inc.







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



