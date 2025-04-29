LGI Homes Inc Announces Decline In Q1 Profit, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.99 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $17.05 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.1% to $351.42 million from $390.85 million last year.

LGI Homes Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

