LGI Homes Expands Second Creek Farm Community with New Section of 240 Affordable Lots in Commerce City, Colorado

LGI Homes opens 240 new lots at Second Creek Farm in Commerce City, offering modern, affordable homes with upgraded amenities.

Quiver AI Summary

LGI Homes, Inc. has announced the opening of a new section with 240 lots at Second Creek Farm in Commerce City, Colorado, providing homebuyers with an affordable opportunity to purchase a modern new home in a desirable location. The community features an investment of $1 million in parks and amenities, and sits near 840 acres of open space and 25 miles of walking trails for outdoor activities. The new section offers a variety of spacious floor plans for two- to five-bedroom homes, equipped with LGI Homes' CompleteHome Plus™ package, starting at $528,900. The location is conveniently close to Denver International Airport and the Rocky Mountains, making it an attractive option for families looking to thrive in a vibrant setting.

Potential Positives

LGI Homes is expanding its offerings with the opening of a new section at Second Creek Farm, adding 240 lots and providing more opportunities for homebuyers in a desirable location.

The investment of $1 million in park and amenities enhances the living experience for families, indicating a commitment to community development.

The introduction of a new lineup of modern floor plans and high-end finishes caters specifically to the Denver market, potentially attracting a larger customer base.

LGI Homes has been recognized for its consistent growth and exceptional customer service, enhancing its reputation in the homebuilding industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the new development at Second Creek Farm?

LGI Homes announced the opening of a new section at Second Creek Farm in Commerce City, featuring 240 lots for new homes.

What amenities are included in the new community section?

The community features a $1 million investment in parks and amenities, as well as access to 840 acres of open space and 25 miles of trails.

What types of homes are available at Second Creek Farm?

Homebuyers can choose from a variety of spacious two- to five-bedroom homes with modern layouts and high-end finishes.

How much do homes at Second Creek Farm start at?

Move-in ready homes at Second Creek Farm are priced from $528,900.

How can I learn more about Second Creek Farm?

To learn more or schedule a tour, contact the sales team at (888) 752-9204 ext. 790.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COMMERCE CITY, Colo., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes



, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) announced the opening of a new section at Second Creek Farm, a premier community located in Commerce City, Colorado. This expanded section of 240 lots offers homebuyers an incredible opportunity to secure an upgraded, affordable new home in a vibrant and highly desirable location. With continued interest in the community, this new section offers even more opportunities for prospective buyers to make Second Creek Farm their home.





LGI Homes invested $1 million in the park and amenities to ensure that families will enjoy a well-rounded living experience. Additionally, the community is adjacent to 840 acres of open space and connects to 25 miles of walking trails, offering endless opportunities for outdoor recreation. Second Creek Farm is a place where families can truly thrive.





“We are extremely excited to have opened a new section at our Second Creek Farm community in Commerce City,” stated Kevin Wolf, Vice President of Operations for Colorado. “We are within 10 minutes of Denver International Airport, only 18 miles to Coors Field and can be in the beautiful Rocky Mountains in an hour. We have everything you could want with your brand-new home.”





The new section at



Second Creek Farm



introduces a completely new lineup up of floor plans to the Denver market. Customers can choose from a variety of spacious two- to five-bedroom homes, designed with modern layouts and a selection of high-end finishes. Each home is equipped with LGI Homes' CompleteHome Plus™ package, which includes luxurious features such as stainless-steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, energy-efficient Rheia HVAC systems, and designer light fixtures—all at an exceptional value.





Move-in ready homes at Second Creek Farm are priced from $528,900. To learn more about this community or to schedule a tour of the community, contact the sales team at (888) 752-9204 ext. 790.







About LGI Homes







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com.









MEDIA CONTACT:







Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45289821-0adf-444a-bccc-0997eb79d7a8





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.