LGI Homes Expands Presence in Winston-Salem with the Opening of Five New Communities

LGI Homes expands in Winston-Salem with five new communities, offering affordable housing options and modern designs for buyers.

LGI Homes, Inc. has announced the opening of five new communities near Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as part of its growth strategy in the Triad region. The recently launched communities include Applewood, Petticoat Junction, and Sycamore Court, with plans for two more, Cider Hill and Robindale, coming soon. Applewood offers a blend of small-town charm and proximity to outdoor activities, featuring 126 homesites with prices starting from the $290s. Petticoat Junction, located near downtown, provides affordable options with just 12 homes available starting from the $310s, while Sycamore Court presents upgraded homes in a suburban environment. LGI Homes aims to provide families and first-time buyers exceptional value and a streamlined purchasing experience. Scott Sterling, Division President, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering quality homes in desirable areas, contributing to the vibrant community of Winston-Salem.

LGI Homes is expanding its presence in the Triad region by adding five new communities, showcasing its growth and commitment to meeting housing demands.

The new communities offer a range of affordable housing options, appealing to families and first-time homebuyers, which can enhance the company's market reach.

LGI Homes emphasizes quality construction and exceptional customer service, which is highlighted by their recognition on Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies.

The company has achieved profitable financial results every year since its founding, indicating strong operational performance and reliability in the housing market.

While LGI Homes reports continued growth, the limited release of homesites in some communities (e.g., only 12 in Petticoat Junction and 9 in Sycamore Court) may indicate a constrained supply, potentially limiting buyers' options and reducing market competitiveness.

The pricing of homes starting in the $290s to $330s could suggest that the company is targeting a demographic that may be sensitive to economic fluctuations, raising concerns about sales stability in unpredictable market conditions.

The emphasis on "exceptional value" and "affordable homeownership" may imply that previous price points or home offerings were less competitive, raising questions about LGI's operational strategy and market positioning prior to this expansion.

What new communities has LGI Homes opened in Winston-Salem?

LGI Homes has opened Applewood, Petticoat Junction, and Sycamore Court, with Cider Hill and Robindale coming soon.

What is the price range for homes at Applewood?

Homes at Applewood are priced starting from the $290s.

How many homesites are available at Petticoat Junction?

Petticoat Junction features a limited release of only 12 homesites.

What types of homes can buyers expect at Sycamore Court?

Sycamore Court offers one- and two-story homes with three to four bedrooms, ranging from 1,548 to 1,800 square feet.

How can potential buyers learn more about LGI Homes?

Interested buyers can call specified numbers for each community or visit LGI Homes' website at www.lgihomes.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes



, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce its continued growth in the Triad region with the addition of five communities near Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This expansion includes the recent openings of Applewood, Petticoat Junction, and Sycamore Court, along with two upcoming communities: Cider Hill and Robindale.





Located in King, northwest of downtown Winston-Salem,



Applewood



offers small-town charm with easy access to outdoor recreation. The community is ideally positioned off US-52, just minutes from the scenic beauty of Pilot Mountain State Park. At full build-out, Applewood will include 126 homesites. Buyers can choose from one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,172 to 2,112 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. Homes at Applewood are priced from the $290s.





Directly south of downtown,



Petticoat Junction



offers affordable homeownership close to the city’s core. Petticoat Junction is conveniently located just four miles from the downtown area making job centers, restaurants, and shopping just minutes away. This intimate community features a limited release of only 12 homesites with one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,388 to 1,800 square feet. Homes include three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms, with prices starting from the $310s.







Sycamore Court



, just southwest of downtown, features upgraded homes in a quiet, suburban setting near schools, parks, and major employers. Homebuyers can choose from one- and two-story floor plans with three to four bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms, ranging from 1,548 to 1,800 square feet. With prices starting in the $330s and only nine homesites available, interested homebuyers are encouraged to act now.





Later this year, LGI Homes will debut two more communities in the Winston-Salem area:



Robindale



, located in the city’s east side, and



Cider Hill



, in the growing southwest corridor. Both communities will feature exceptional value, including spacious floor plans, modern upgrades at no extra cost, and LGI’s simplified, customer-focused homebuying experience - perfect for families and first-time buyers.





Winston-Salem continues to attract homebuyers seeking a family-friendly lifestyle in a city full of opportunity and adventure. With a vibrant downtown, a growing job market, and a welcoming community, residents enjoy a high quality of life. From historic museums to beautiful parks and trails, Winston-Salem offers the perfect place for all interests.





“Our expansion in Winston-Salem reflects our strong commitment to providing affordable, high-quality homes in desirable locations. We are excited to offer more homebuyers the opportunity to enjoy the exceptional value, streamlined buying process, and outstanding customer service that LGI Homes is known for across the country. With these new communities, we look forward to welcoming even more families to the LGI Homes family and contributing to the vibrant growth of the Winston-Salem area," stated Scott Sterling, Division President at LGI Homes.





To learn more or schedule a tour, interested buyers are encouraged to call:







Applewood – (888) 414-7557 ext. 375



Petticoat Junction or Sycamore Court – (866) 738-4702 ext. 375









About LGI Homes







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com



.







MEDIA CONTACT:







Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecdbc2ad-62b6-4f52-a5c6-497b8ff1f777





