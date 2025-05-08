LGI Homes Expands Presence in Tampa Area with New Scattered Lot Homesites in Spring Hill

LGI Homes expands in Tampa with new scattered lot homesites in Spring Hill, offering diverse, move-in ready options for buyers.

LGI Homes, Inc. has announced its expansion in the Tampa, Florida area with new scattered lot homesites in Spring Hill, enhancing its presence in the Nature Coast region. This new development complements the existing Royal Highlands community in nearby Brooksville and aims to meet the rising demand for flexible, private, and move-in ready homes. The Spring Hill homes range from 1,032 to 1,981 square feet and feature LGI's CompleteHome™ package, which includes modern upgrades such as granite countertops and energy-efficient appliances. New homes are priced starting in the $290s, catering to families, retirees, and outdoor enthusiasts attracted to the area's lifestyle. Interested buyers can learn more and schedule tours through LGI Homes' website.

Potential Positives

LGI Homes is expanding its presence in the Tampa area by introducing new scattered lot homesites in Spring Hill, enhancing its market footprint in the desirable Nature Coast region.

The new offering addresses increasing demand from homebuyers seeking flexibility, privacy, and move-in ready options, which could lead to increased sales and market share.

Homes in Spring Hill come with LGI’s CompleteHome™ package, providing modern upgrades at no extra cost, thereby enhancing perceived value for potential buyers.

LGI Homes has received recognition for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, including being named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies, which may boost consumer confidence and brand loyalty.

Potential Negatives

Introduction of scattered lot homesites may indicate LGI Homes is struggling to keep up with demand in established communities, suggesting potential limitations in their existing offerings.

The announcement does not disclose any specific financial figures or projected sales data related to the new homesites, which could raise concerns about the impact on revenue and market competitiveness.

Expansion efforts in a new area could divert resources and attention away from existing projects, potentially affecting overall company performance and customer satisfaction in those regions.

FAQ

What new homes are LGI Homes offering in Spring Hill?

LGI Homes is introducing scattered lot homesites in Spring Hill, featuring move-in ready homes ranging from 1,032 to 1,981 square feet.

What amenities do LGI Homes provide?

Every home includes the CompleteHome™ package with features like granite countertops, energy-efficient appliances, and recessed LED lighting at no extra cost.

How does Spring Hill benefit homebuyers?

Spring Hill offers flexibility, privacy, and access to outdoor activities, making it ideal for families, retirees, and outdoor enthusiasts.

What is the starting price for homes in Spring Hill?

New homes in Spring Hill start in the $290s, providing affordability without sacrificing quality or location.

How can interested buyers schedule a tour?

Homebuyers can call (855) 394-7884 ext 362 or visit LGIHomes.com/SpringHill for more information or to schedule a tour.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LGIH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LGIH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LGIH Insider Trading Activity

$LGIH insiders have traded $LGIH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC THOMAS LIPAR (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 3,489 shares for an estimated $264,954

MICHAEL LARRY SNIDER (President and COO) sold 1,105 shares for an estimated $83,913

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LGIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $LGIH stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TAMPA, Fla., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes, Inc.



(NASDAQ: LGIH) announced its continued expansion in the Tampa, Florida area with the introduction of new scattered lot homesites located throughout the city of Spring Hill. This new offering broadens LGI’s presence in the Nature Coast region and complements its existing community, Royal Highlands, located just north in nearby Brooksville.





With the addition of scattered lot homesites in Spring Hill, LGI Homes is further diversifying its offerings in the region to meet increasing demand from homebuyers seeking flexibility, privacy, and move-in ready homes in well-established neighborhoods. This strategic move strengthens LGI’s footprint along Florida’s west coast, bringing its signature quality and value to a broader range of buyers.





“We’re excited to expand further on Florida's western coastline. If you love the outdoors, you’ll love living in the Nature Coast. Fishing, hunting, and hiking are part of the lifestyle in Spring Hill,” stated Mickey Moreno, Vice President of Sales at LGI Homes. “We believe LGI Homes has the right home for your next Florida adventure, and Spring Hill offers affordability without sacrificing the Floridian lifestyle. This is an incredible opportunity to buy a home with the best of both worlds – you can pick blueberries at a local farm, or be a few minutes away from some of Americas most beautiful beaches and bustling cities.”





LGI Homes in Spring Hill presents an impressive collection of move-in ready homes ranging from 1,032 to 1,981 square feet, with two to four bedrooms and up to three bathrooms. Every home features LGI’s signature



CompleteHome™



package, offering exceptional style and value. Homebuyers will enjoy modern upgrades at no extra cost, including granite countertops, energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, elegant white wood cabinetry with crown molding, recessed LED lighting, and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener, all designed to enhance comfort, convenience, and everyday living.





Spring Hill’s prime location along the Nature Coast makes it a desirable destination for families, retirees, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Whether buyers choose the charm of a scattered lot home in Spring Hill or within Royal Highlands in Brooksville, LGI Homes delivers unmatched value and a streamlined homebuying experience.





New homes in Spring Hill start in the $290s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 394-7884 ext 362 or visit



LGIHomes.com/SpringHill



.







About LGI Homes, Inc.







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com



.







Media Contact:







Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





LGI Homes





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87eaa831-e085-409c-acce-492293e43e84





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.