LGI Homes Expands Presence in Portland with Grand Opening of Dove Landing and Copper Heights Communities

LGI Homes announces the grand opening of Dove Landing and Copper Heights communities near Portland, offering various housing options.

Quiver AI Summary

LGI Homes has announced the grand opening of two new communities near Portland, Oregon: Dove Landing and Copper Heights. Dove Landing, located in Woodburn, offers affordable homes with built-in upgrades, featuring three- to five-bedroom floor plans with modern designs starting from the $390s. This community emphasizes both quality and accessibility, making it suitable for families. Meanwhile, Copper Heights, a luxury community in Milwaukie, showcases three- to five-bedroom homes with high-end features such as quartz countertops and spacious layouts, starting in the $700s. This neighborhood aims to create a welcoming environment with various amenities for residents. Interested buyers can contact LGI Homes for tours and more information.

Potential Positives

LGI Homes expands its presence in the Portland region with the grand opening of two new communities, Dove Landing and Copper Heights, catering to a diverse range of homebuyers.

Dove Landing offers affordable homes featuring the CompleteHome™ package with impressive upgrades included at no additional cost, enhancing its appeal to budget-conscious buyers.

Copper Heights, the luxury community under Terrata Homes, provides high-end amenities and spacious layouts, targeting the luxury market segment while promoting a family-friendly environment.

LGI Homes continues to be recognized for quality construction and exceptional customer service, as evidenced by accolades such as being named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies and the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What are the new communities LGI Homes is opening near Portland?

LGI Homes is opening Dove Landing in Woodburn and Copper Heights in Milwaukie, Oregon.

What types of homes are available in Dove Landing?

Dove Landing offers affordable homes with three- to five-bedroom floor plans, featuring the CompleteHome™ package and various upgrades.

What luxury features can homebuyers expect at Copper Heights?

Copper Heights homes include quartz countertops, black stainless steel appliances, and open-concept layouts, designed for modern family living.

How can I learn more about LGI Homes' new developments?

Interested buyers can call (866) 535-5061 for Dove Landing or (833) 322-8881 for Copper Heights to schedule a tour.

Where is LGI Homes headquartered?

LGI Homes is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and operates across 36 markets in 21 states.

Full Release



PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LGI Homes



(NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the grand opening of two exciting new communities near Portland, Oregon, expanding its presence in the region. These two communities, Dove Landing and Copper Heights, are designed to cater to a variety of homebuyers, with distinct offerings from LGI Homes and its luxury brand,



Terrata Homes



.





“We are excited to announce the opening of Dove Landing and Copper Heights. These two new communities offer diverse new home options for customers looking to buy in the Portland area,” said Armando Gonzales, Vice President of Sales for SW Washington and Oregon.







Dove Landing – A New Community by LGI Homes







Located in Woodburn, Oregon,



Dove Landing



is an exceptional new community from LGI Homes, known for offering affordable homes without compromising on quality. The community features LGI Homes’ coveted CompleteHome™ package, which includes a host of impressive upgrades at no additional cost to buyers. Homes at Dove Landing feature spacious three- to five-bedroom floor plans with open-concept designs, attached two-car garages, chef-ready kitchens and premium finishes such as granite countertops, Whirlpool® appliances and luxury vinyl-plank flooring.





Starting from the $390s, these new homes offer homebuyers the perfect combination of affordability and quality, with move-in ready options available. The prime location of Dove Landing, just off I-5, provides easy access to Portland and surrounding attractions, making it an ideal choice for families seeking a convenient and vibrant community.





“Nestled in the heart of scenic rural living, Dove Landing offers the perfect balance of tranquility and accessibility, with convenient access to both Portland and Salem,” added Gonzales. “With six thoughtfully designed floor plans, we ensure that every homebuyer can find the right home at the right price, all within a welcoming and peaceful community.”







Copper Heights – A Luxury Community by Terrata Homes







Terrata Homes, the luxury brand under LGI Homes, is also unveiling a stunning new community in Milwaukie, Oregon, just outside Portland.



Copper Heights



is a serene, family-friendly neighborhood offering exclusive three- to five-bedroom homes with spacious layouts designed for today’s modern family. These homes feature luxurious upgrades, including quartz countertops, black stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, 42” cabinets with crown molding and luxury vinyl plank flooring—all included at no additional cost.





Starting in the $700s, homes at Copper Heights boast open-concept layouts, spacious bedrooms, game rooms, mudrooms and covered outdoor living areas. Copper Heights offers homebuyers a blend of luxury, comfort and a peaceful suburban setting, all with easy access to the culture and amenities of downtown Portland.





The community also offers a variety of amenities such as a private neighborhood park, children’s playground, green spaces and a picnic area. Residents will enjoy a range of activities from local events to outdoor adventures in the scenic beauty of the Pacific Northwest.





“Our vision is to create a place where neighbors connect, families thrive and a sense of belonging is built into every part of the community. Copper Heights will be a welcoming environment for all who choose to call it home,” Gonzales stated.





To learn more or schedule a tour, interested buyers can call (866) 535-5061 ext. 172 for Dove Landing or (833) 322-8881 ext. 172 for Copper Heights.







About LGI Homes







Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at



www.lgihomes.com



.







Media Contacts:







Rachel Eaton





(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560





LGI Homes





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c20439f-4f00-4cf6-864c-d074db01bf29





