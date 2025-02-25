LGI HOMES Earnings Results: $LGIH Reports Quarterly Earnings

LGI HOMES ($LGIH) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $2.15 per share, missing estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $557,400,000, missing estimates of $600,323,040 by $-42,923,040.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LGIH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
LGI HOMES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of LGI HOMES stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD removed 454,760 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,898,155
- AMPFIELD MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 401,404 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $47,574,402
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 212,468 shares (+30.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,994,639
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 180,929 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,175,052
- KHROM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 177,698 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,886,201
- CARLSON CAPITAL, L.P. removed 111,834 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,254,565
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC removed 108,985 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,916,902
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.