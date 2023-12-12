LGI Homes Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LGIH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.12, changing hands as low as $116.05 per share. LGI Homes, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LGIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LGIH's low point in its 52 week range is $84.155 per share, with $141.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.83.

