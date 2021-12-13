LGI Homes Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LGIH

In trading on Monday, shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $154.59, changing hands as low as $154.29 per share. LGI Homes, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LGIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LGIH's low point in its 52 week range is $95.54 per share, with $188 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.57.

