LGI Homes Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LGIH

In trading on Friday, shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $152.01, changing hands as high as $153.64 per share. LGI Homes, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LGIH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LGIH's low point in its 52 week range is $95.54 per share, with $188 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.32.

